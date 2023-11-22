What's new

Raising 6.1 Million $s For Student Loans Ft. Aleena Nadeem

Raising 6.1 Million $s For Student Loans Ft. Aleena Nadeem



Aleena Nadeem is the Founder & CEO of EduFi.

00:00 Introduction
02:00 Early Life & Education
04:12 Why Massachusetts Institute of Technology?
06:16 Did MIT shape who she is today?
09:20 “Wild Things”
11:43 4 Years in MIT
14:55 Academic Journey, Courses, etc.
17:06 Goldman Sachs: First Job Post-Graduation
18:53 Moving to Ventura Capital
19:26 What VCs Consider When Investing?
22:20 Why does a Startup Fail?
26:26 What Holds True Value in the Current Landscape?
28:50 EduFi’s Model
31:12 Their Current Focus
31:36 Student Loan Default Challenges?
33:54 Preventing Loan Defaults
36:33 Mapping the Post-Education Financial Journey
39:15 Their Vision
40:31 Moving back to Pakistan
43:33 Family’s Take on This
45:13 Why Lahore?
45:44 Pakistan’s FinTech Industry
52:26 Their Tech: Credit Scoring, Loan Applications etc.
54:14 Future Investment Opportunities
56:56 Co-Borrowing
01:03:14 Interest Insights & NBFC License
01:07:23 Startup Ecosystem of Pakistan
01:10:37 Pakistan of 2050

Takes aways that mattered to me

27:15 “Pakistan is a lost market. Pakistan has terrible margins. Pakistan is a pain in the neck for Kareem, and Pakistan was a success story for Kareem.” Currently only education is the place where real value creation can happen. Where people can work in the “real” (global) economy. Basically IT; live in Pakistan and work via the internet in the world.

Those that have endurance and knowledge to endure the hard landscape have the potential to profit greatly if the “pain in the neck” (red tape; 1:11:20 sentiment of corruption) part of doing business gives way to a level landscape, FDI can come in and reverse the brain drain, and lead to rapid growth.

But that is IF (1:11:10) as the speaker said herself.
 

