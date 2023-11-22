_NOBODY_
SENIOR MEMBER
- Joined
- Jan 6, 2016
- Messages
- 3,306
- Reaction score
- 4
- Country
- Location
Raising 6.1 Million $s For Student Loans Ft. Aleena Nadeem
Aleena Nadeem is the Founder & CEO of EduFi.
00:00 Introduction
02:00 Early Life & Education
04:12 Why Massachusetts Institute of Technology?
06:16 Did MIT shape who she is today?
09:20 “Wild Things”
11:43 4 Years in MIT
14:55 Academic Journey, Courses, etc.
17:06 Goldman Sachs: First Job Post-Graduation
18:53 Moving to Ventura Capital
19:26 What VCs Consider When Investing?
22:20 Why does a Startup Fail?
26:26 What Holds True Value in the Current Landscape?
28:50 EduFi’s Model
31:12 Their Current Focus
31:36 Student Loan Default Challenges?
33:54 Preventing Loan Defaults
36:33 Mapping the Post-Education Financial Journey
39:15 Their Vision
40:31 Moving back to Pakistan
43:33 Family’s Take on This
45:13 Why Lahore?
45:44 Pakistan’s FinTech Industry
52:26 Their Tech: Credit Scoring, Loan Applications etc.
54:14 Future Investment Opportunities
56:56 Co-Borrowing
01:03:14 Interest Insights & NBFC License
01:07:23 Startup Ecosystem of Pakistan
01:10:37 Pakistan of 2050
@ghazi52 @araz @The Eagle @The Accountant @That Guy @Irfan Baloch @PanzerKiel @AgNoStiC MuSliM @Imran Khan @PAKISTANFOREVER @waz @Windjammer @WinterFangs @KaiserX @niaz @farok84 @MastanKhan @krash @FOOLS_NIGHTMARE @Bilal Khan (Quwa) @Cookie Monster @Bratva @Foxtrot Alpha @Rafael @Rafi @Trango Towers @Indus Pakistan @Norwegian @LeGenD @mingle @AZADPAKISTAN2009 @SQ8 @Goenitz @farok84 @Blacklight @Meengla @Dalit @ARMalik @Sainthood 101 @Zibago @Jango @untitled @Reichsmarschall @Bleek @Dual Wielder @Smoke @RescueRanger @Trango Towers @Asimzranger @FuturePAF @Imad.Khan @forcetrip @baqai @blain2 @khail007 @N.Siddiqui @kingQamaR @Wergeland @PakAlp @Khan2727 @VCheng @Bleek @Sifar zero @Maula Jatt @PakSarZameen47 @Abid123 @Valar. @CLUMSY @Drexluddin Khan Spiveyzai