How To Reduce Your Electricity Bill To Zero? Ft. Bilal Naeem

How To Reduce Your Electricity Bill To Zero? Ft. Bilal Naeem




Bilal Naeem is the CEO of Beyondgreen Solar Solutions.

00:00 Introduction
03:32 Early Life & Education
05:30 Moving to Australia
06:03 Starting Work: How it progressed?
10:26 Solar back in 2011
12:47 Learnings
13:20 Starting Beyondgreen Solar Solutions
14:37 Driving Business Growth
16:46 Net Metering in Pakistan
18:23 Challenges
20:43 ROI
23:04 Policy Shifts
25:43 How It Works
27:15 Solar O&M: Beyondgreen’s approach
32:00 Their Technology
34:20 Energizing Enterprises
43:15 Managing Multiple Meters
46:47 Solar Shift: Company cost reduction
52:06 The right solar KW?
54:12 The Road to “Zero PKR” Bill
55:54 Stock Management
57:28 Sales Tax
59:41 Solar Equipment Localization
01:09:28 Cities in Operation
01:10:16 Company’s Business
01:12:16 Way out for the middle class?
01:19:38 Pakistan of 2050
 

