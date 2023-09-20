_NOBODY_
How To Reduce Your Electricity Bill To Zero? Ft. Bilal Naeem
Bilal Naeem is the CEO of Beyondgreen Solar Solutions.
00:00 Introduction
03:32 Early Life & Education
05:30 Moving to Australia
06:03 Starting Work: How it progressed?
10:26 Solar back in 2011
12:47 Learnings
13:20 Starting Beyondgreen Solar Solutions
14:37 Driving Business Growth
16:46 Net Metering in Pakistan
18:23 Challenges
20:43 ROI
23:04 Policy Shifts
25:43 How It Works
27:15 Solar O&M: Beyondgreen’s approach
32:00 Their Technology
34:20 Energizing Enterprises
43:15 Managing Multiple Meters
46:47 Solar Shift: Company cost reduction
52:06 The right solar KW?
54:12 The Road to “Zero PKR” Bill
55:54 Stock Management
57:28 Sales Tax
59:41 Solar Equipment Localization
01:09:28 Cities in Operation
01:10:16 Company’s Business
01:12:16 Way out for the middle class?
01:19:38 Pakistan of 2050