Get 10,000$ For Your Small Business Ft. Umar Khan And Iman Urooj

Get 10,000$ For Your Small Business Ft. Umar Khan And Iman Urooj



Umar Khan is the Country Manager of Pakistan & Afghanistan at Visa and Iman Urooj is the Chief Operating Officer at Safepay.

00:00 Introduction
02:03 From Cash to Contactless: Formalization of Payments
05:01 Umar’s Early Life & Education
08:23 Guiding, Not Dictating: Allowing Kids to Decide
11:43 Career Progression & Experience: Easypaisa, Jazz & Visa
14:50 Inside Visa: Company's Role in Financial Transactions
17:04 Iman’s Journey
20:26 About Safepay
20:37 Why are they in Pakistan?
21:49 Early Stage Markets vs. Pakistan
25:53 Future of Digital Payments in Pakistan
29:34 Women’s Financial Inclusion
32:05 Navigating Numbers: Women Entrepreneurs in Focus
36:05 Initiatives & Work Being Done
38:36 Evolution of Digital Payments
44:25 Updates on Raast
46:00 She's Next: Shining a Spotlight on Women Entrepreneurs
47:04 Experience Running it in Pakistan
49:44 Women Leadership
51:45 Criteria and How To Apply?
55:26 Global Insights & Collaboration with HBL
56:42 Men’s Role in Empowering Women Leaders
01:02:20 Women’s Role in the Economy
01:04:52 Safepay Insights
01:07:35 Wallet Payments
01:09:09 Their License & Stage
01:10:51 Visa Projects in Pakistan
01:14:24 Tap to Phone: Challenges & Potential
01:17:37 What’s next for Visa?
01:20:07 Safepay’s Future Outlook
01:21:23 Pakistan of 2050
 

