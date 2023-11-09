_NOBODY_
SENIOR MEMBER
- Joined
- Jan 6, 2016
- Messages
- 3,259
- Reaction score
- 4
- Country
- Location
Leaving a Top Position at a 200 Billion $ Company Ft. Kanwal Cheema
Kanwal Cheema is the Founder and CEO of My Impact Meter.
00:00 Introduction
01:59 Early Life & Education
03:04 Growing up in Riyadh
04:17 Living Independently: What it was like?
07:58 A Levels and its Impact on Saman's Life
10:54 Why Computer Science and FAST University?
13:47 Navigating Rebellion as the Oldest Sibling
16:12 Expectations vs. Faith
19:42 University Life
22:59 Remembering Professors and Their Impact
27:40 How FAST Prepared Her for Success?
31:04 Joining Cisco: How it Happened?
36:10 About Cisco: ‘The Company Behind The Internet’
37:20 16 Years in Cisco
39:08 Travelling For Work: Was it hard?
43:18 The Mid-Life Crisis
47:51 Idea Behind ‘My Impact Meter’
49:55 What is it about?
51:29 The Four Pillars
54:41 Requirement for Optimization & Efficiency
57:34 How is the Platform Helping?
01:01:21 Focusing on Health & Education
01:12:44 Can the Donor Monitor Everything?
01:16:04 Data Insights
01:18:13 The Incentivization Model
01:21:32 Sustainability: The Plan?
01:24:29 The Vision & Funding
01:25:37 Pakistan of 2050