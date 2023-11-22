_NOBODY_
SENIOR MEMBER
- Joined
- Jan 6, 2016
- Messages
- 3,303
- Reaction score
- 4
- Country
- Location
Faisal Aftab: CEO Zayn VC, Cashless Payments, AI Evolution & Stock Exchange Market
Faisal Aftab is the Founder & General Partner of Zayn Capital.
00:00 Introduction
01:30 Early Life & Education
03:27 American vs. Military School
04:23 Michigan State University
06:10 Management Information System
07:20 Deloitte Newyork
09:37 National Financial Partners
10:30 Investments & Technology
13:33 The US Dollar vs. Gold
18:06 Policies & Debt
21:26 Federal Reserve Cycle
25:18 The Rise Of China & the US
29:14 Changes in Asia
31:21 Europe vs. Middle East
37:13 JadooTV Pakistan
43:35 Investing in Pakistan
45:34 Crisis & Eurozone Economy
48:29 Technology documentation
55:58 Pakistan’s Economy & Disruption
01:00:39 Demonetizing Rupee & Adapting Technology
01:03:04 Trading in Pakistan
01:08:18 Dollar Income
01:12:00 Fundamental issues
01:13:33 Digital money
01:14:40 Upscaling & Training
01:18:45 Pakistan 27 years from now