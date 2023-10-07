_NOBODY_
Mastering Tech, Hospitality & Real Estate Ft. Mahwussh Alam
Mahwussh Alam is the Founder of One Perfect Group.
00:00 Introduction
02:43 Early Life & Education
05:15 Moving back to Karachi
09:44 Karachi Back Then
12:18 Seeking Mother’s Validation
15:51 Challenging Norms: Women in Computing
18:35 Experience in FAST
22:18 First Job
24:58 Career Trajectory
27:38 Moving to Dubai
30:07 Living Off Savings
33:45 A New Chapter of Blessings
37:11 How Motherhood Changed Her?
40:38 Father’s Involvement: From Husband to Co-Parent
44:10 Returning to Work as a Mother
49:15 Airbnb: Starting in a New Industry
53:02 Her Focus
55:20 Starting a Company
57:31 Staying Clear of Real Estate
58:46 Choosing a Niche
01:00:50 The Now and the Next
01:04:14 Dubai vs. Pakistan’s Real Estate
01:08:17 Management in the Digital Age
01:12:17 Real Estate in Sharjah
01:14:35 How do they manage it?
01:20:04 Correction vs. Bubble
01:21:23 Golden Visa Changing Lives
01:22:08 Exploring Dubai's Expansion Vision
01:25:05 Where to Invest in Dubai?
01:28:55 Rental: Sound Decision?
01:29:28 Navigating Silent Periods
01:32:39 Her Experience of Building a Company
01:38:25 Pakistan of 2050
