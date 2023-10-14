_NOBODY_
Building Pakistan’s First Medical City Ft. Dr. Muhammad Saleem Khan
Dr. Muhammad Saleem Khan is the CEO of Kulsum International Hospital.
00:00 Introduction
01:58 Early Life & Education
06:40 Moving to Rawalpindi for MBBS
07:20 Joining Service
08:12 24 Years in the Army: How did it go?
08:42 Military vs. Private Hospitals
09:11 Challenges in the Private Sector
09:48 Role in Rehman Medical Institute
10:27 Completing Masters & Learnings
11:19 Working in AFIC
11:43 Why AFIC stands out?
13:17 Career Trajectory
14:52 About Kulsum International Hospital
18:32 Challenges
18:54 What’s next for Kulsum International?
19:19 Vision Behind Kulsum Medical City
21:55 Why Training & Education?
23:01 Health Care’s Current Situation
27:28 The Financial Side
30:20 Service Cost: Is it underpriced?
35:19 Future Outlook
42:57 Average Hospital Startup Costs
43:51 Talent Overview & Challenges
48:05 Solutions
49:25 Understanding Medical Journey
51:25 Can AI replace doctors?
55:41 Technology in Pakistan
57:03 Digital Infrastructure Revolution
01:02:01 Sensitivity Training, Patient Dealing & Solutions
01:12:16 Govt Getting into Healthcare
01:16:48 Incentive Structure: From the Govt?
01:19:10 Health Motorway
01:22:12 Pakistan of 2050