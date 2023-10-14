What's new

Building Pakistan’s First Medical City

_NOBODY_

_NOBODY_

SENIOR MEMBER
Joined
Jan 6, 2016
Messages
3,221
Reaction score
4
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan

Building Pakistan’s First Medical City Ft. Dr. Muhammad Saleem Khan



Dr. Muhammad Saleem Khan is the CEO of Kulsum International Hospital.

00:00 Introduction
01:58 Early Life & Education
06:40 Moving to Rawalpindi for MBBS
07:20 Joining Service
08:12 24 Years in the Army: How did it go?
08:42 Military vs. Private Hospitals
09:11 Challenges in the Private Sector
09:48 Role in Rehman Medical Institute
10:27 Completing Masters & Learnings
11:19 Working in AFIC
11:43 Why AFIC stands out?
13:17 Career Trajectory
14:52 About Kulsum International Hospital
18:32 Challenges
18:54 What’s next for Kulsum International?
19:19 Vision Behind Kulsum Medical City
21:55 Why Training & Education?
23:01 Health Care’s Current Situation
27:28 The Financial Side
30:20 Service Cost: Is it underpriced?
35:19 Future Outlook
42:57 Average Hospital Startup Costs
43:51 Talent Overview & Challenges
48:05 Solutions
49:25 Understanding Medical Journey
51:25 Can AI replace doctors?
55:41 Technology in Pakistan
57:03 Digital Infrastructure Revolution
01:02:01 Sensitivity Training, Patient Dealing & Solutions
01:12:16 Govt Getting into Healthcare
01:16:48 Incentive Structure: From the Govt?
01:19:10 Health Motorway
01:22:12 Pakistan of 2050
 

Similar threads

_NOBODY_
Mastering Tech, Hospitality & Real Estate Ft. Mahwussh Alam
Replies
1
Views
105
Signalian
Signalian
_NOBODY_
A. Rauf Ganatra: Unveiling Niche Markets, Denims Fashion & Export Businesses Insights
Replies
0
Views
253
_NOBODY_
_NOBODY_
_NOBODY_
How To Reduce Your Electricity Bill To Zero? Ft. Bilal Naeem
Replies
0
Views
165
_NOBODY_
_NOBODY_
_NOBODY_
Dr. Sohail Naqvi: CEO Knowledge Streams, HEC, LUMS, IT Jobs, Export & Soft Skills
Replies
0
Views
254
_NOBODY_
_NOBODY_
_NOBODY_
Azam Jamil: Tourism, Burn Hall College, Education System and Hospitality Training
Replies
2
Views
485
_NOBODY_
_NOBODY_

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom