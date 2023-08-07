What's new

A. Rauf Ganatra: Unveiling Niche Markets, Denims Fashion & Export Businesses Insights

A. Rauf Ganatra: Unveiling Niche Markets, Denims Fashion & Export Businesses Insights | 327 | TBT



A. Rauf Razzak Ganatra is the Executive Vice President (Global Operations) Sustainable Lean Manufacturing at Kaltex Mexico.

00:00 Introduction
01:23 Early Life & Education
02:30 Textile Industry in the 70s
03:23 Migration
04:24 Memons & Businesses
05:36 The History of Memons
11:55 The Bangladesh War & Nationalization
14:05 Key to Success
15:26 Karachi University
17:36 The University of Bolton
18:26 Identifying the niche
20:52 Setting up a business
22:08 Coming back to Pakistan
22:37 Husein Industries
24:06 Garment Industry
24:49 Launching brands in Montreal
26:04 Leaving the family business
26:50 The Bills Inc. project
27:59 Textile diversity
29:55 Industrialists in Punjab & Sindh
31:54 Industrial diversification post 1971
35:05 Memon Families & Business Diversification
38:56 Cultural differences
39:57 Leaving Bonanza Group
43:03 Soorty Enterprises vs. Bonanza Group
45:10 Siddiqsons Group
45:55 Knitted Denim
46:42 Denim & Health
47:26 Joining Sapphire Group
50:29 Moving to Lahore
51:45 Working in Mexico
54:35 Challenges
55:15 Talent Acquisition
56:31 Work culture: Pakistan vs. Mexico
01:02:51 Cultural change
01:06:01 Learning experiences
01:11:35 Getting exposure
01:13:19 Pakistan’s textile industries
01:15:54 Decentralizing Exports & Textiles
01:19:11 Textile Imports
01:21:43 Pakistan 27 years from now
 

