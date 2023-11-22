_NOBODY_
Announcing 20 Million+ $s Funding in Startups Ft. Faisal Aftab
Faisal Aftab is the Founder and GP at Zayn VC.
00:00 Introduction
02:08 The Big Announcement
07:28 Wealth Circulation, Business Realities & Current Sentiments
14:58 What Lies Ahead?
16:25 Understanding the Dot-com Bubble
18:45 Pakistan's Investment Appeal: Through the Global Lens
20:37 Investing in Pakistan over Indonesia?
25:48 Why He Believes in the Success of This?
30:44 Global Shifts and their Impact in Coming Years
37:43 FinTechs in Recent Rounds
42:45 Black Economy: Reforms we desperately need?
50:12 Accelerating It
58:28 Demonetization: On the Radar?
01:00:26 Will We Go Completely Cashless?
01:12:08 Are All Cryptocurrencies Truly Finite?
01:13:48 Resetting the Dollar for a New Era