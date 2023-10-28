What's new

Are Universities Producing Unproductive Corporate Slaves? Ft. Dr. Shahid Qureshi

_NOBODY_

_NOBODY_

SENIOR MEMBER
Joined
Jan 6, 2016
Messages
3,244
Reaction score
4
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan

Are Universities Producing Unproductive Corporate Slaves? Ft. Dr. Shahid Qureshi



Dr. Shahid Qureshi is the Rector of GIFT University Gujranwala, Pakistan.

00:00 Introduction
02:21 Early Life & Education
10:14 University Life
12:14 Lack of Curiosity and Knowledge Expansion
15:39 His University vs. High School experience
16:46 First Job
18:23 2 Years at WAPDA
18:50 Pursuing Masters & Key Learnings
21:45 Society's Fundamental Rules: What went wrong in South Asia?
26:56 Joining KAPCO: Life changing?
31:53 Second Masters: MBA at LUMS
38:31 Turning Point at Age 37
43:03 The Start of GIFT University
46:30 Moving to Germany: Unlearning to Learn
53:14 Attending a Conference in the US
55:21 Completing PhD
56:08 Returning to Pakistan and joining IBA
01:02:18 Conducting an Experiment: Board of Secondary Education Karachi
01:09:18 Entrepreneurship Programmes & Training
01:24:27 NICs: Necessary at the time?
01:27:32 What went wrong?
01:29:08 Moving back to GIFT University
01:32:33 Do Pakistani Universities create leaders?
01:37:56 How is GIFT different?
01:45:14 Student Count & Shifts
01:48:05 Pakistan of 2050

@ghazi52 @araz @The Eagle @The Accountant @That Guy @Irfan Baloch @PanzerKiel @AgNoStiC MuSliM @Imran Khan @PAKISTANFOREVER @waz @Windjammer @WinterFangs @KaiserX @niaz @farok84 @MastanKhan @krash @FOOLS_NIGHTMARE @Bilal Khan (Quwa) @Cookie Monster @Bratva @Foxtrot Alpha @Rafael @Rafi @Trango Towers @Indus Pakistan @Norwegian @LeGenD @mingle @AZADPAKISTAN2009 @SQ8 @Goenitz @farok84 @Blacklight @Meengla @Dalit @ARMalik @Sainthood 101 @Zibago @Jango @untitled @Reichsmarschall @Bleek @Dual Wielder @Smoke @RescueRanger @Trango Towers @Asimzranger @FuturePAF @Imad.Khan @forcetrip @baqai @blain2 @khail007 @N.Siddiqui @kingQamaR @Wergeland @PakAlp @Khan2727 @VCheng @Bleek @Sifar zero @Maula Jatt @PakSarZameen47 @Abid123 @Valar. @CLUMSY @Drexluddin Khan Spiveyzai
 
Trash curriculum of 95% Universities
Most stuff is not even worthy of grade 7 in western schools

All focus is on , attaining fees from Students and then convincing students to pay Lecture fees to private professor in order to clear exams
 
Last edited:
Universities are obsolete in most of the knowledge field.
Before they produced polymaths and thinkers, today they produce corporate slaves.
I would abolish most of them except narrow number of essential areas were pure skills can not substitute knowledge.
 

Similar threads

_NOBODY_
Mastering Tech, Hospitality & Real Estate Ft. Mahwussh Alam
Replies
1
Views
179
Signalian
Signalian
_NOBODY_
Dr. Asad Zaman: Stanford University, Education, Economy, Bitcoin, Capitalism & Islam | TBT
Replies
3
Views
467
VCheng
VCheng
_NOBODY_
Dr. Sohail Naqvi: CEO Knowledge Streams, HEC, LUMS, IT Jobs, Export & Soft Skills
Replies
0
Views
279
_NOBODY_
_NOBODY_
_NOBODY_
How To Reduce Your Electricity Bill To Zero? Ft. Bilal Naeem
Replies
0
Views
210
_NOBODY_
_NOBODY_
_NOBODY_
A. Rauf Ganatra: Unveiling Niche Markets, Denims Fashion & Export Businesses Insights
Replies
0
Views
269
_NOBODY_
_NOBODY_

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom