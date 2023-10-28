_NOBODY_
Are Universities Producing Unproductive Corporate Slaves? Ft. Dr. Shahid Qureshi
Dr. Shahid Qureshi is the Rector of GIFT University Gujranwala, Pakistan.
00:00 Introduction
02:21 Early Life & Education
10:14 University Life
12:14 Lack of Curiosity and Knowledge Expansion
15:39 His University vs. High School experience
16:46 First Job
18:23 2 Years at WAPDA
18:50 Pursuing Masters & Key Learnings
21:45 Society's Fundamental Rules: What went wrong in South Asia?
26:56 Joining KAPCO: Life changing?
31:53 Second Masters: MBA at LUMS
38:31 Turning Point at Age 37
43:03 The Start of GIFT University
46:30 Moving to Germany: Unlearning to Learn
53:14 Attending a Conference in the US
55:21 Completing PhD
56:08 Returning to Pakistan and joining IBA
01:02:18 Conducting an Experiment: Board of Secondary Education Karachi
01:09:18 Entrepreneurship Programmes & Training
01:24:27 NICs: Necessary at the time?
01:27:32 What went wrong?
01:29:08 Moving back to GIFT University
01:32:33 Do Pakistani Universities create leaders?
01:37:56 How is GIFT different?
01:45:14 Student Count & Shifts
01:48:05 Pakistan of 2050
