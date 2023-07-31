China-UAE joint military exercises

LKJ86
China, UAE air forces to conduct first joint training - China Military
China, UAE air forces to conduct first joint trainingSource: China Military Online
Editor: Chen Zhuo
Time: 2023-07-31 11:32:33
BEIJING, July 31 -- According to the annual plan and the consensus reached by China and the United Arab Emirates (UAE), the Falcon Shield-2023 joint training exercise between the Chinese and UAE air forces will be held in China's Xinjiang in August. This is the first joint training between both air forces, aiming to deepen pragmatic exchanges and cooperation between the two militaries and enhance mutual understanding and trust.