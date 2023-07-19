China-Russia joint military exercises

LKJ86
Chinese, Russian troops in position for Northern/Interaction-2023 exercise - China Military
eng.chinamil.com.cn
Chinese, Russian troops in position for Northern/Interaction-2023 exerciseSource: China Military Online
Editor: Li Jiayao
Time:2023-07-19 17:49:16
BEIJING, July 19 -- All the naval and aviation forces of China and Russia to participate in the "Northern/Interaction-2023" exercise had been in position on July 18, after the Chinese naval vessels arrived at the designated sea area and joined their Russian counterparts that morning.
The two sides then set up the joint command on board the Chinese guided-missile destroyer Qiqihar, ready for the official start of the exercise.
For the Northern/Interaction-2023, 10 vessels and 30 aircraft have been dispatched by the two sides.
On the Chinese side, there are multiple types of fixed-wing aircraft and helicopters, including Y-20 large transport aircraft, KJ-500 airborne early warning (AEW) aircraft, J-16 fighter jet and Z-20 helicopter, as well as naval guided missile destroyer Qiqihar and Guiyang, guided-missile frigates Zaozhuang and Rizhao, and comprehensive supply ship Taihu, along with four ship-borne helicopters.
And the Russian side sent eight vessels, including the destroyers Admiral Tributs and Admiral Panteleyev, and corvettes Hero of the Russian Federation Aldar Tsydenzhapov and Gremyashy, along with over ten aircraft including the IL-38 patrol aircraft, Ka-27 anti-submarine helicopter, and Su-30 fighter jet.