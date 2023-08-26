China-Pakistan joint military exercises

LKJ86
China, Pakistan to hold "Shaheen (Eagle)–X" joint air exercise - China Military
China, Pakistan to hold "Shaheen (Eagle)–X" joint air exerciseSource: China Military Online
Editor: Li Weichao
Time: 2023-08-26 17:13:59
BEIJING, Aug. 26 -- Based on the annual plan and bilateral consensus, China-Pakistan Joint Air Force Training Exercise "Shaheen (Eagle) – X" will be held in northwest China's Jiuquan and Yinchuan from late August to mid-September, according to a written statement released by China's Ministry of National Defense on Saturday.
This is the tenth joint training exercise between the Chinese and Pakistani air forces, which will help further deepen practical cooperation between the two militaries and improve the level of actual combat training of their troops.