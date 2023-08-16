What's new

China-Thailand joint military exercises

China, Thailand to conduct "Commando 2023" joint army training: Defense Spokesperson​

Source： China Military Online
Editor：Li Jiayao
2023-08-14 17:27:59

BEIJING, Aug. 14 -- According to the annual plan and consensus reached between China and Thailand, the China-Thailand "Commando 2023" joint army training will be held in Thailand from mid-August to early September, said Senior Colonel Wu Qian, spokesperson for China's Ministry of National Defense on Monday.

"The 'Commando' series of joint army training focuses on conducting joint anti-terrorism operations, and aims to strengthen counter-terrorism cooperation between the Chinese and Thai armies, promote the development of mil-to-mil relations, and play a constructive role in maintaining regional peace and stability," spokesperson Wu said.
 
49eca83dgy1hgygcxpkg1j21hc0u07ff.jpg
49eca83dgy1hgygcw7sznj21hc0u0qcu.jpg
49eca83dgy1hgygcwjgbdj21hc0u0ds6.jpg
49eca83dgy1hgygcx6k2zj21hc0u0dsd.jpg

Via 央视军事 and @沉默的山羊 from Weibo
 

