China-Thailand joint military exercises

China, Thailand to conduct "Commando 2023" joint army training: Defense SpokespersonSource： China Military Online
Editor：Li Jiayao
2023-08-14 17:27:59
BEIJING, Aug. 14 -- According to the annual plan and consensus reached between China and Thailand, the China-Thailand "Commando 2023" joint army training will be held in Thailand from mid-August to early September, said Senior Colonel Wu Qian, spokesperson for China's Ministry of National Defense on Monday.
"The 'Commando' series of joint army training focuses on conducting joint anti-terrorism operations, and aims to strengthen counter-terrorism cooperation between the Chinese and Thai armies, promote the development of mil-to-mil relations, and play a constructive role in maintaining regional peace and stability," spokesperson Wu said.