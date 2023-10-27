China - Pakistan joint maritime exercise

ghazi52
Oct 26, 2023
BEIJING, Oct. 26 (Xinhua) -- Chinese and Pakistani navies will hold the "Sea Guardians-3" joint maritime exercise in the waters and airspace of the northern Arabian Sea in November, said a Chinese defense spokesperson on Thursday.
Wu Qian, spokesperson for the Ministry of National Defense, said at a press conference that the exercise will focus on joint response to maritime security threats, and will include subjects such as formation movement, search and rescue and anti-submarine operation.
Activities such as professional exchanges and mutual visits will also be arranged.
This exercise aims to consolidate the all-weather strategic cooperative partnership and traditional friendship between the two countries and strengthen realistic combat training of the two militaries, Wu said.
China, Pakistan to hold joint maritime exerciseBy Staff Reporter | Xinhua
