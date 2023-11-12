What's new

Sea Guardian-3 ; Pakistan, China joint naval drills

Pakistan, China joint naval drills , ...

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1723713974254854554

Over nine days, the exercise will include various training programs, such as formation maneuvering, VBSS (visit, board, search and seizure), helicopter cross-deck landing, joint search and rescue, joint anti-submarine operations, main gun shooting, as well as, professional exchanges and reciprocal visits.

The Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) Navy's participation includes the Type 052D guided missile destroyer Zibo, the Type 054A guided missile destroyers Jingzhou and Linyi Reports from Pakistani media mention the involvement of a conventional attack submarine, a submarine support ship, and a marines corps detachment from the PLA Navy.
 

