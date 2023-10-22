44th Chinese naval escort taskforce arrives in Kuwait - China Military After successfully concluding its visit to Oman, the 44th Chinese naval escort taskforce arrived at Shuwaikh Port, Kuwait, as planned, on the morning of October 18, for a five-day goodwill visit.

SHUWAIKH PORT, Kuwait, Oct. 19 -- After successfully concluding its visit to Oman, the 44th Chinese naval escort taskforce arrived at Shuwaikh Port, Kuwait, as planned, on the morning of October 18, for a five-day goodwill visit.Guided by Kuwaiti naval patrol craft Failaka, warships of the Chinese taskforce including ship Zibo, ship Jingzhou and ship Qiandaohu docked at Shuwaikh Port, Kuwait, at around 9:00 in the morning. They were welcomed by more than 200 people including representatives of the Kuwaiti military, staff of the Chinese Embassy in Kuwait, and overseas Chinese.After that, participants in the ceremony boarded the ships Zibo and Jingzhou for visit and exchange activities.According to the commander of the Chinese taskforce, this year marks the 5th anniversary of the establishment of the China-Kuwait strategic partnership, and also the 10th anniversary of the Belt and Road Initiative. It is hoped that this visit will help facilitate mutual understanding and trust, and promote exchanges and cooperation between the two countries and two militaries.During the visit, both sides will call on and visit each other, and hold deck reception, military exchanges, cultural and sports exchanges and other activities.