China-Singapore joint military exercises

China, Singapore to hold Exercise Cooperation 2023 - China Military

According to the annual plan and the consensus of the two sides, the China-Singapore
China, Singapore to hold Exercise Cooperation 2023​

BEIJING, Aug. 28 -- According to the annual plan and the consensus of the two sides, the China-Singapore "Cooperation-2023" Joint Army Training will be held in Singapore from late August to mid-September. This joint training will mainly include training courses such as sniper tactics, hand-to-hand combat, rappelling and fast roping, and hostage rescue, aiming to strengthen pragmatic cooperation between the two militaries and raise the troops' level of actual combat training.
 

SAF and PLA to Conduct Bilateral Exercise Cooperation 2023 - China Military

The Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) and the People's Liberation Army (PLA) will be conducting the bilateral Exercise Cooperation in Singapore from 1 to 14 September 2023.
SAF and PLA to Conduct Bilateral Exercise Cooperation 2023​

The Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) and the People's Liberation Army (PLA) will be conducting the bilateral Exercise Cooperation in Singapore from 1 to 14 September 2023. Its conduct this year marks its resumption following a pause due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Similar to the last iteration in 2019, the theme of the exercise is urban Counter-Terrorism (CT) Operations and will involve personnel from the SAF's 3rd Singapore Division and 1st Commando Battalion, as well as the PLA Southern Theatre Command-Army's 74th Army Group. Both armies will conduct a battalion-level command post exercise and engage in professional exchanges on CT operations in support of a rescue scenario. Personnel will also engage in other activities such as fast roping, rappelling, hand-to-hand combat, small-arms live firing, and cohesion activities. These interactions allow both sides to strengthen professional ties, foster people-to-people bonds, as well as enhance mutual trust and understanding between both militaries.

Exercise Cooperation is in its fifth edition this year since its inauguration in 2009. It is part of the Singapore Army's ongoing efforts in conducting bilateral and multilateral exercises with foreign armies to enhance mutual cooperation with other countries. This exercise underscores the warm and friendly bilateral defence relations between Singapore and China. Besides bilateral and multilateral exercises, the two defence establishments also interact regularly through high-level exchanges, mutual visits, cross-attendance of courses, academic exchanges and port calls.
 

