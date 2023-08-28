China-Singapore joint military exercises

LKJ86
ELITE MEMBER
- Joined
- Feb 1, 2018
- Messages
- 24,200
- Reaction score
- 30
- Country
- Location
China, Singapore to hold Exercise Cooperation 2023 - China Military
According to the annual plan and the consensus of the two sides, the China-Singapore
eng.chinamil.com.cn
China, Singapore to hold Exercise Cooperation 2023Source: China Military Online
Editor: Chen Zhuo
Time: 2023-08-28 17:03:45
BEIJING, Aug. 28 -- According to the annual plan and the consensus of the two sides, the China-Singapore "Cooperation-2023" Joint Army Training will be held in Singapore from late August to mid-September. This joint training will mainly include training courses such as sniper tactics, hand-to-hand combat, rappelling and fast roping, and hostage rescue, aiming to strengthen pragmatic cooperation between the two militaries and raise the troops' level of actual combat training.