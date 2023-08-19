PLA's Military Exercises

LKJ86
PLA conducts joint combat-ready patrol and training exercise around Taiwan Island - China Military
The Chinese PLA Eastern Theater Command organized naval and air forces to conduct joint combat-ready patrol and training exercise around Taiwan Island on August 19.
eng.chinamil.com.cn
PLA conducts joint combat-ready patrol and training exercise around Taiwan IslandSource: China Military Online
Editor: Li Jiayao
Time: 2023-08-19 19:04:54
The Chinese PLA Eastern Theater Command organized naval and air forces to conduct joint combat-ready patrol and training exercise around Taiwan Island on August 19. Focusing on subjects of ship-aircraft coordination, control of battlefields, etc., the exercise tested the troops' combat capabilities in joint operations.
After the Joint Operations Command Center of the PLA Eastern Theater Command issued the operation order, a number of destroyers, frigates, and missile speedboats of the navy, formations of fighter jets, early warning aircraft, jamming aircraft of the air force, and conventional missile troops of the rocket force under the PLA Eastern Theater Command, quickly maneuvered to the predetermined area and launched combat deployment.
With the support of multi-source intelligence information, all troops arrived in the sea and airspace around Taiwan Island as planned, carried out multi-direction, three-dimensional and long-term close-in deterrence, and shaped an all-directional encirclement of the island.
