China-Thailand joint air force training exercise "Falcon Strike 2022" to kick off​

Source: Ministry of National Defense
Editor: Wang Xinjuan
Time: 2022-08-12 11:15:24

According to the consensus reached by the air forces of China and Thailand, the two sides will hold a joint training exercise code-named "Falcon Strike 2022" at Udorn Royal Thai Air Force Base in Thailand on August 14. Key training courses such as air support, strikes on ground targets, and small- and large-scale troop deployment will be included. Chinese People's Liberation Army Air Force (PLAAF) will dispatch fighter jets, fighter-bombers and airborne early warning (AEW) aircraft, and the Royal Thai Air Force will send its fighter jets and AEW aircraft for the training exercise.

The joint training exercise aims to enhance mutual trust and friendship between the air forces of the two countries, deepen practical cooperation and promote the continuous development of China-Thailand comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership.
 
Deino said:
Oh well ... I would LOVE to see some results of this exercise against J-10C in the same way we've seen the results of the earlier one against Su-27SK and J-11s. :smitten:
There is nothing that Tailand airforce can be pround of and share with the media, after J-10 is sent for the training exercise.
 
LKJ86 said:
There is nothing that Tailand airforce can be pround of and share with the media, after J-10 is sent for the training exercise.
Thailand may have trying to push for J-10 purchase and they will push for the result to be published. Jas-39 is not a good plane. A lot of countries has lost interest in this plane. The room for upgrade is limited. Just like LCA.

J-10 is a medium weight fighter jet. A single engine thrust is almost equivalent to 2 F404 thrust. The room for improvement is greater.
 
LKJ86 said:
There is nothing that Tailand airforce can be pround of and share with the media, after J-10 is sent for the training exercise.
But eventually in return, there is something the PLAAF could be proud of?

Beast said:
Thailand may have trying to push for J-10 purchase and they will push for the result to be published. Jas-39 is not a good plane. A lot of countries has lost interest in this plane. The room for upgrade is limited. Just like LCA.

J-10 is a medium weight fighter jet. A single engine thrust is almost equivalent to 2 F404 thrust. The room for improvement is greater.
Yes, given the increasing Sino-Thai cooperation and acquisition of Chinese systems by the Thai Armed Forces I see a J-10C purchase since some time on the horizon ... in fact after Pakistan, Thailand was and still by best bet for the next export customer.
 
Deino said:
But eventually in return, there is something the PLAAF could be proud of?
J-10A had beaten Thailand's JAS-39 in 2017 from BVR to WVR, according to yankeesama.
 
Beast said:
Thailand may have trying to push for J-10 purchase and they will push for the result to be published. Jas-39 is not a good plane. A lot of countries has lost interest in this plane. The room for upgrade is limited. Just like LCA.

J-10 is a medium weight fighter jet. A single engine thrust is almost equivalent to 2 F404 thrust. The room for improvement is greater.
There are something beyond weapon export.
 
LKJ86 said:
There are something beyond weapon export.
Yes for sure, good political relations and trade is far more important, but since I'm very much fond for the J-10C I wish for a new export customer and Thailand is IMO a prime candidate.
 
So China send J-10C for the first time this year?

I didn't realized that RTAF also has F-16 in their inventory.

Btw, why there is no Chinese side video for FS 2022?
 
Deino said:
Yes for sure, good political relations and trade is far more important, but since I'm very much fond for the J-10C I wish for a new export customer and Thailand is IMO a prime candidate.
China and Thailand have always had close diplomatic and military relations.
 

