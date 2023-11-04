What's new

BREAKING: PAF base Mianwali under attack, suicide bombers and heavy weapons in use

Bleek said:
As per sources, several heavily armed jihadis including multiple suicide bombers have attacked a Pakistan Air Force base in Mianwali, Punjab. The attack is currently ongoing.

Tehrik-e-Jihad Pakistan claims responsibility.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1720633270071693623

Tehreek-e-Jihad Pakistan???

Never heard of that.
 
Looks like a major attack and even a bigger intelligence failure. Seems like PAF has learned nothing from previous attacks. Worse, it shows a serious deterioration in security. While the army is busy in political engineering, the country is going up in flames and terror groups run amok.
 
Falcon26 said:
Looks like a major attack and even a bigger intelligence failure. Seems like PAF has learned nothing from previous attacks. Worse, it shows a serious deterioration in security. While the army is busy in political engineering, the country is going up in flames and terror groups run amok.
More busy in agriculture lol
 
Falcon26 said:
Looks like a major attack and even a bigger intelligence failure. Seems like PAF has learned nothing from previous attacks. Worse, it shows a serious deterioration in security. While the army is busy in political engineering, the country is going up in flames and terror groups run amok.
Many attacks of this scale are not simply intelligence failures but inside jobs of someone who sympathises with groups like TTP.

During the war on terror, some officers deserted to join TTP, others even did suicide blasts while in meetings...

Mirzali Khan said:
Tehreek-e-Jihad Pakistan???

Never heard of that.
It is apparently an off-shoot of the TTP but not sure
 
Bleek said:
Many attacks of this scale are not simply intelligence failures but inside jobs of someone who sympathises with groups like TTP.

During the war on terror, some officers deserted to join TTP, others even did suicide blasts while in meetings...


It is apparently an off-shoot of the TTP but not sure
This is also an intelligence failure.
 
Bleek said:
Many attacks of this scale are not simply intelligence failures but inside jobs of someone who sympathises with groups like TTP.

During the war on terror, some officers deserted to join TTP, others even did suicide blasts while in meetings...


It is apparently an off-shoot of the TTP but not sure
TTP had a lot more support and sympathy during 2000s with active drone strikes and War in Afghanistan than in 2023.

They don't even control a single tehsil.

Something is extremely fishy here.
 
Maula Jatt said:
Army and LEA's are responsible for this not paf
How is PAF base security not their job?

It is a failure of the local security set-up surrounding the base

Also need to identify the origins and motives of the attackers, since I doubt they were really locals

Mirzali Khan said:
TTP had a lot more support and sympathy during 2000s with active drone strikes and War in Afghanistan than in 2023.

They don't even control a single tehsil.

Something is extremely fishy here.
Military bases were attacked in the past before too so it's not the first time

The most famous attack took out billions of dollars of latest Swedish equipment, Erieye AEWAC
 
If Pakistan doesn't support Palestine it is going to get worse. Jihadis will eat the corrupts alive.
 

