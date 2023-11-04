BREAKING: PAF base Mianwali under attack, suicide bombers and heavy weapons in use

Bleek
As per sources, several heavily armed jihadis including multiple suicide bombers have attacked a Pakistan Air Force base in Mianwali, Punjab. The attack is currently ongoing.
Tehrik-e-Jihad Pakistan claims responsibility.
@Areesh @313ghazi @Menace2Society @_NOBODY_ @Dalit @LeGenD @waz @One_Nation @Maula Jatt @Bleek @Signalian @Sayfullah @lastofthepatriots @AsianLion @PanzerKiel @Goritoes
