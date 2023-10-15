What's new

6 year old Palestinian child stabbed to death in Illinois by landlord in targeted attack

PLAINFIELD, Ill. (CBS) -- A 71-year-old landlord has been charged with murder, after authorities say he stabbed and killed a 6-year-old boy and seriously wounded a 32-year-old woman because they are Muslim.

Joseph Czuba has been charged with one count each of first-degree murder, attempted murder, and aggravated battery, and two counts of hate crime.

1697408910591.png


According to the Will County Sheriff's Office around 11:38 a.m., the woman called 911 from a home near the intersection of South Lincoln Highway and Lily Cache Road in southwest suburban Plainfield Township. The victim, 32, said her landlord was attacking her with a knife as she ran to the bathroom to call 911.

Officials say when deputies arrived on the scene they found the Czuba sitting outside on the ground near the driveway of the home with a laceration on his forehead.

Inside deputies found two victims, the 32-year-old woman, and an 6-year-old boy. Police initially said the boy was 8 years old, but later said that initial information was incorrect.

The boy had been stabbed 26 times, and the woman had been stabbed more than a dozen times.

The woman was transported to a hospital in serious condition, and the boy was transported in critical condition. He was later pronounced dead. Their names have not been released.

Czuba was treated and released from the hospital and transported to the Will County Sheriff's Office Public Safety Complex for questioning. Sheriff's police said he did not talk to detectives, but investigators were able to determine he targeted the victims because they are Muslim, due to the ongoing war between Israel and Hamas.

Neighbors said it's normally a very quiet area, although they were a bit concerned at times about signs in front of the house.

"He always had signs around times of elections and that were pretty angry about what was going on politically and locally here. So I'm hoping that both of them survive," Jim Stein said.


www.cbsnews.com

Chicago area landlord accused of killing boy, 6, stabbing woman because they were Muslim

Joseph Czuba has been charged with one count each of first-degree murder, attempted murder, and aggravated battery, and two counts of hate crime.
www.cbsnews.com www.cbsnews.com

Muji.Iqbal said:
Shows that Racism is a huge disease in USA.
Goritoes said:
Whole Life lived in disbelieve, almost time to meet the creator and before that murder a innocent child, I wish Allah grant him a vision of his dwelling for Eternity (Hell Fire), Pathetic human being.
Watch how the media won't report about this.

There's been more hate crimes against Muslims yet the media makes it seem like one side is the target and "in danger".
 
He is a fake / misguided American who ‘misinterpreted’ the American constitution.

America means peace.
 
Mirzali Khan said:
Watch how the media won't report about this.
www.fox32chicago.com

6-year-old boy killed, mother seriously wounded in 'heinous' stabbing attack due to their Muslim faith

An 6-year-old boy is dead, and his mother seriously wounded after they were both stabbed more than a dozen times Saturday in a Chicago suburb.
www.fox32chicago.com www.fox32chicago.com

www.reuters.com

Illinois man charged with hate crime in fatal stabbing of Muslim boy

An Illinois man was charged with hate crimes for stabbing a 6-year-old Muslim boy to death and wounding his mother in an attack that targeted them for their religion and as a response to the war between Israel and Hamas, officials and Muslim rights activists said on Sunday.
www.reuters.com www.reuters.com

www.nytimes.com

6-Year-Old Boy Fatally Stabbed in Anti-Muslim Attack, Police Say

The boy, who was stabbed more than two dozen times, and his mother were both wounded by their landlord on Saturday outside Chicago in an attack fueled by the war in the Middle East, officials said.
www.nytimes.com www.nytimes.com

chicago.suntimes.com

Plainfield man stabs Palestinian American boy to death, wounds his mom because they were Muslim, police say

Joseph Czuba, 71, is charged with murder, attempted murder and two counts of a hate crime after he allegedly attacked the boy and his mother in the southwest suburb.
chicago.suntimes.com chicago.suntimes.com
 
Mirzali Khan said:
This hits really close to home as my brother's house is not far from the location this happened.
 
I hope inshallah he will get analy stabbed in prison.
 

