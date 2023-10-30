What's new

Pakistani Doctor, mom of 2, stabbed to death in Texas

Mirzali Khan

Mirzali Khan

Inna lillahi wa inna ilayhi raji'un

1698695877501.png


Miles Fridrich, 24, is charged with fatally stabbing Dr. Talat Khan in Conroe, Texas, Saturday. Police have not released a motive. (Facebook/Montgomery County Sheriff's Office)

A pediatrician was fatally stabbed at a picnic table outside her home in Conroe, Texas, Saturday, by a 24-year-old assailant in what some fear may have been a hate crime, according to local media.

Dr. Talat Jehan Khan, 52, was sitting in the common area of the Alys Apartment Complex when Miles Fridrich allegedly knifed her repeatedly at about 12:30 p.m., KHOU reported.

A witness told the local station that the mother-of-two had been sitting outside chatting on the phone with her dog nearby when the man "came out of nowhere" and attacked her in front of neighbors and children.

Another witness, Matthew Amador, told KPRC that he heard the sound of children screaming and rushed outside with his sword and his phone.

"The perpetrator was checking her pulse, which was really bad. I saw him checking her pulse, and then he stabbed her three times. Then as I yelled, ‘Hey,’ he turned around and looked at me then ran," Amador said. "I've never seen evil like that in my life."

Police set up a perimeter and nabbed the suspect minutes later.

Officials haven't disclosed a motive for the slaying or said whether they're probing a possible hate crime, but the Council on American-Islamic Relations in Houston said it is tracking the case closely.

"We are unsure at this moment if this was a hate crime, however, given the tragic circumstances, we are paying very close attention to the investigation," the organization said in a statement. "We will continue to monitor the situation while we launch our own investigation and continue established dialogue with law enforcement."

Khan was a devout Muslim who had moved from Seattle to the greater Houston area with her 14-year-old daughter in July and worked at Texas Children's Pediatrics, according to her family.

The slain doctor's older brother, Wajahat Nyaz, said she had made the move to the south for the weather. "She wanted to go somewhere it was sunny," he said. He added that everything in her life revolved around her son and daughter and her patients.

Khan's niece, Mahnoor Mangrio, said the family is devastated.

"This is an immeasurable loss for our family, completely unexpected," Mangrio told KHOU. "She’s a Muslim, strong in her faith, those are identifiable traits about her. She’s extremely loving, kind."

A lawyer for Fridrich couldn't immediately be identified. He's being held at the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office on one count of first-degree murder.

The Conroe Police Department and the Montgomery County District Attorney didn't immediately return requests for comment.


Texas doctor stabbed to death in broad daylight at picnic table outside her home

Texas doctor, who is Muslim, was murdered Saturday at a picnic table in a disturbing attack that some fear may have been a hate crime amid the Israel-Hamas war.
Americans are some of the most paranoid people. Canadians too. There were a number of East Asians attacked during COVID outbreak.

But considering Americans have more access to weapons and a gun cultured society, these attacks are more likely to happen in America than in Canada or Europe.
 
Evil ba$tard of course this is a hate crime! He didn’t know her and they came from totally different backgrounds.
He was checking her pulse to make sure he killed her. I hope someone beheads this filth.
 
If it was a muslim doing that the hypocrites would call it terrorism. As its a white man its just another day in the office of hate.
 
if this happened in pakistan, america would have put hold your holiday to pakistan notice under terrorism.
 
Maula Jatt said:
Probably something to do with Israel-Palestine?
It's sad to see our people suffering from yet another war in the Middle East and being targeted once again for no reason

We're not jews nor are we palestinians or Arabs
waz said:
Evil ba$tard of course this is a hate crime! He didn’t know her and they came from totally different backgrounds.
He was checking her pulse to make sure he killed her. I hope someone beheads this filth.
Regardless, of whether you are Arab or not you are the same to them. A piece of paper showing you as an American citizen isn't going to change some hard realities, and some of us act as if it would.

It would urge all Muslims living in the states to be armed and get your conceal and carry to protect your loved ones at all costs.
 
Muslims should move out from west enlarge, materialistic gains are not worth pf it, it will become worse and worse.
Or at least move to the areas were muslims are majority in communities.
 
Racially motivated.

Does Texas has capital punishment? For this SOB …
 
kingQamaR said:
Racially motivated.

Does Texas has capital punishment? For this SOB …
he is gonna fry, but it will take about 20 years to get thru the legal system. unless he mounts some kind of insanity defense successfully.
 

