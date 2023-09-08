International Students in Canada Struggling

International students in Canada living inside a tent on the side of a road The students are sleeping on the cement with no blankets. Food is being provided by donations and Burger King

Around 25 Canadore College students in North Bay, Ontario are living inside a tent on the side of Commerce Crescent.They plan to stay there until Canadore College finds them affordable accommodation or they get 100 per cent of their fees back.Several students spoke to local media Wednesday about having to pay tuition of around $14,000 and housing costs of $700 to $1,600 per month. They held a demonstration just outside Canadore College’s Commerce Court Campus Wednesday morning.They are asking for housing costs to be around $250 to $630 because they pay so much more in tuition fees compared to domestic students.Manpreet Kaur said 50 to 100 students are in crisis mode.She said 50 to 60 students have already left North Bay because they have no place to live and have moved to another college in southern Ontario.Kaur, an international student from India, is enrolled in her first year of project management IT at Canadore College.“We never expected accommodation problems when we arrived,” she said.“The college residences are full and there are no suitable accommodations. We are staying in the tent as of Tuesday. It’s cold in the night.”Kaur said Canadore has offered temporary residence at a hotel for two nights, however, there’s no long-term plan.Contacted by The Nugget for an update, the college issued a prepared statement via email.“Every year, many domestic and international students face challenges finding housing,” the college said. “Canadore College has been communicating with students since January about the realities of the local housing market, including the cost of rental accommodation.”Canadore College says some students have refused the housing options presented to them, “but we continue to work with those who want assistance on a case-by-case basis to find housing.”“We still have emergency accommodation available, and we will have every student in permanent housing as soon as possible,” according to the email.Jaskirat Singh says he feels “very bad.”The students are sleeping on the cement with no blankets. Food is being provided by donations and Burger King.“We will stay in this tent as long as we have to,” Singh said.He said some international students receive $630 per month for accommodations, but that isn’t nearly enough.Singh said he picked Canadore because of the number of courses and the good reputation it has.He said if he knew the reality of the situation he would have never boarded the plane to come to North Bay.Harinder Singh, from Montreal Youth Student Organization, said he came to know three weeks ago international students were struggling to find accommodations in North Bay.He said similar issues have been happening in other colleges across Ontario, although the issues in other communities have mostly been rectified.“We will remain here until they find a place to live,” Singh said, adding he was shocked to learn students were sleeping outside.