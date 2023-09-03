What's new

Why Is Italy Withdrawing From China’s Belt and Road Initiative?

xyx007

xyx007

SENIOR MEMBER
Joined
Nov 27, 2017
Messages
3,019
Reaction score
1
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan

Why Is Italy Withdrawing From China’s Belt and Road Initiative?​

Italy’s withdrawal from the Belt and Road Initiative would reflect disappointment with the lack of economic benefits and a more fundamental strategic rethinking of China.
Former Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte greets Chinese President Xi Jinping before a meeting in Rome, Italy in March, 2019.
Former Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte greets Chinese President Xi Jinping before a meeting in Rome, Italy in March, 2019. Yara Nardi/Reuters
Blog Post by David Sacks
August 3, 2023 10:32 am (EST)

In 2019, during Chinese President Xi Jinping’s visit to Rome, Italy shocked the United States and Europe by becoming the first Group of Seven (G7) country to join China’s Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), the largest ever global infrastructure undertaking. As we detailed in our CFR-sponsored Independent Task Force report on the BRI, under the auspices of this initiative, Chinese banks and companies have financed and built everything from power plants, railways, highways, and ports to telecommunications infrastructure, fiber-optic cables, and smart cities around the world. With its five-year memorandum of understanding up for renewal in March 2024, Italy appears poised to withdraw from the BRI, a reflection of frustrations with the initiative’s unmet promises and the country’s strategic reassessment of China.
It is not difficult to see why the BRI enticed Italy. Having suffered through three recessions within a decade, Italy was looking to attract investment and expand Italian exports’ access into China’s huge market. At the time, many Italians felt abandoned by Europe, while its populist government was skeptical of the European Union (EU) and more than willing to turn to China to fulfill its investment needs. Italy saw an opportunity to leverage its political weight to sign on to the BRI in hopes of beating out others for Chinese attention and investments.
Xi had his own reasons for courting Italy. The country served as a major terminus along the ancient Silk Road, and Italy’s inclusion in the BRI helped Xi link his signature foreign policy initiative to a golden era of Chinese prosperity and influence. There are also enduring connections between the two countries: Italy is home to the largest Chinese population in Europe, while the countries share deep trade linkages in the production of fabrics, leather goods, and more. As China looked to increase its influence in Europe, drive a wedge in the EU, and sow divisions between Washington and Brussels, Italy appeared as a weak point it could press.


www.cfr.org

Why Is Italy Withdrawing From China’s Belt and Road Initiative?

Italy’s withdrawal from the Belt and Road Initiative would reflect disappointment with the lack of economic benefits and a more fundamental strategic rethinking of China.
www.cfr.org www.cfr.org

Analysis on this news

 

Similar threads

Viet
Italy intends to leave China’s Belt and Road Initiative, defense minister says
Replies
8
Views
201
Vikramaditya-I
V
N
Italy signed up to China’s Belt and Road Initiative. Now it’s having second thoughts
2
Replies
15
Views
527
Menthol
Menthol
beijingwalker
Putin will not attend G20 in India but set to visit China for Belt and Road forum
Replies
13
Views
293
Abdul Rehman Majeed
A
E
BRI created 420,000 jobs, lifted 40 million people out of poverty: Chinese FM Qin Gang
Replies
4
Views
343
etylo
E
Hamartia Antidote
SCMP: Italy rethinks its close China ties as US backs stronger break
2
Replies
15
Views
801
Hamartia Antidote
Hamartia Antidote

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom