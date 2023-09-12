What's new

Meloni Tells China That Italy Plans to Exit Belt and Road

Vanguard One

Vanguard One

FULL MEMBER
Joined
Dec 20, 2019
Messages
1,284
Reaction score
-7
Country
Ireland
Location
Ireland
September 10, 2023 at 5:32 PM GMT+10
Updated on
September 10, 2023 at 10:12 PM GMT+10

Giorgia Meloni privately signaled to Chinese Premier Li Qiang that Italy is planning to exit from an investment pact that has become a test of her nation’s relations with the US.

During a meeting on Saturday on the sidelines of the Group of 20 summit in India, Meloni told Li that Italy plans to withdraw from Chinese President

Xi Jinping’s signature Belt and Road Initiative while still looking to maintain friendly relations with Beijing, according to a person familiar with the matter, who asked not to be named. Italy officially signed up for the pact in 2019.

At a press conference after the G-20, Meloni said she spoke to the Chinese premier about BRI but a decision had yet to be made.

“Belt and Road is not the only element that builds our bilateral relationship with China,” she said, adding that other European nations had been able to negotiate better relationships with Beijing without signing up to the initiative.

Big Take: Giorgia Meloni Looks to Cement Power by Remaking Corporate Italy

The Italian prime minister has been taking her time before deciding how to communicate her government’s decision to exit from the global infrastructure pact, fearing trade retaliation. She had told allies about her intention to withdraw from the initiative months ago, Bloomberg reported.

Meloni’s message to the Chinese premier was first reported by Italian newspaper Corriere della Sera. Neither read-out following the meeting between the two prime ministers made reference to the BRI.

Meloni has said she will visit China in the coming months and the issue is sensitive, particularly since China’s ambassador to Italy had warned there would be “negative consequences” for Italy if it withdrew from the agreement.

The planned trip is part of the outreach started by the country’s top diplomat Antonio Tajani. After meeting his Chinese counterpart in Beijing last weekend, Tajani noted that Italy was “actively working to foster dialogue and exchanges in the cultural, economic and scientific fields.”

Li Qiang urged Italy to provide a “fair, just and non-discriminatory” environment for Chinese businesses, while pledging to expand market access for Italian products, according to the official Xinhua News Agency.

US, EU Agree on Mideast-India Rail and Shipping Corridor at G-20

The BRI was launched by Xi a decade ago to boost economic ties and expand the influence of the world’s second economy.
Italy, like much of Europe, has been caught in the middle as tensions escalate between Washington and Beijing, and that’s been compounded by

China’s support for Russia since it invaded Ukraine. European countries are struggling to balance a desire to engage with China on trade and investment while pushing back against claims of economic coercion and human rights concerns, as well as risks associated with becoming too dependent on supplies from China.

Beijing will host a summit celebrating the BRI’s 10th anniversary in October. Russian President Vladimir Putin accepted an invitation from Xi to attend, in what would be his first foreign trip since a warrant for his arrest over alleged war crimes was issued in March by the International Criminal Court.

— With assistance by Chiara Albanese

(Updates with comments from Meloni and Li and context throughout)

www.bloomberg.com

Meloni Signals to China That Italy Plans to Exit Belt and Road

Giorgia Meloni privately signaled to Chinese Premier Li Qiang that Italy is planning to exit from an investment pact that has become a test of her nation’s relations with the US.
www.bloomberg.com www.bloomberg.com
 
Italy will not engage in partnerships with countries that could take their position as #1 in the world for youth unemployment. They own that mountain.
 

Similar threads

xyx007
Why Is Italy Withdrawing From China’s Belt and Road Initiative?
Replies
1
Views
126
Menthol
Menthol
N
Italy signed up to China’s Belt and Road Initiative. Now it’s having second thoughts
2
Replies
15
Views
599
Menthol
Menthol
Viet
Italy intends to leave China’s Belt and Road Initiative, defense minister says
2 3
Replies
44
Views
660
Menthol
Menthol
Hamartia Antidote
SCMP: Italy rethinks its close China ties as US backs stronger break
2
Replies
15
Views
829
Hamartia Antidote
Hamartia Antidote
Yongpeng Sun-Tastaufen
Giorgia Meloni appointed as Italy's first female prime minister
Replies
0
Views
563
Yongpeng Sun-Tastaufen
Yongpeng Sun-Tastaufen

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom