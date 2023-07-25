Italy signed up to China’s Belt and Road Initiative. Now it’s having second thoughts

Vikramaditya-I said: The whole BRI is a ruse for China to export things and crush local markets flooding it with Chinese products. Take Pakistan for example, the FTA signed effectively killed a lot of local production with no real increase in exports to China meanwhile flooding their market with Chinese products. With Chinese companies winning contracts for projects in BRI, essentially it's a big scheme for Chinese companies to make money at the expense of foreign governments. Click to expand...

SoulSpokesman said: @etylo



China should just fund the projects and maybe free too eh ?



That would be a good thing.



Regards That would be a good thing.Regards Click to expand...

aziqbal said: China caught stealing again using belt and road initiative



All the CPEC goons were celebrating yes yes yes Chinese build Pakistan



In Pakistan now a animal can’t even live let alone a human



Sell yourself to Chinese blame yourself



Italy is clever Click to expand...

etylo said: You Indians are delusional for a reason. Click to expand...

BRI is an infrastructure project that initiated by host country, China is just providing loan for it.The increase of China export to that country is a sign that China products are getting attractive.In term of building infrastructure, there's no doubt China is very good at it. Most of the infrastructure projects are done by the local construction companies, only the hard part that requires certain technology will be outsourced.Yes, that is actually what happened.Many countries are too poor and unable to pay back, like for example Africa countries.And many are also asking China for helping to operate the infrastructure project to make it works.Yes, that is true that China builds Pakistan, part of Pakistan.I wonder, what you Pakistani are doing?In Indonesia, our economy is doing fine.India is fabricating their data.Basically, they are delusional.How can India fix the problem that India itself claim not exist?Democracy basically fails them greatly.The system fails to prevent bad things from happening.