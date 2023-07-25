What's new

Italy signed up to China’s Belt and Road Initiative. Now it’s having second thoughts

N

nahtanbob

ELITE MEMBER
Joined
Sep 24, 2018
Messages
12,676
Reaction score
-57
Country
United States
Location
United States
Italy’s rather surprising decision to join China’s Belt and Road Initiative a few years back is being thrust back into the fore, with a deadline to potentially end it fast approaching under Rome’s new leadership.

Italy has previously been described as a “middle-power” bridge used by Beijing and Moscow to strike deals with a country that’s a member of NATO, the European Union, and the G-7 group of advanced economies.




In 2019, Rome sent shockwaves throughout the Western world when it signed up to the BRI — China’s massive infrastructure and investment plan aimed at boosting its influence across the world. At the time, analysts said that by joining the project, Italy was undermining Europe’s ability to stand up to Beijing.

When former European Central Bank governor Mario Draghi took power in Rome in 2021, he froze the agreement and led a critical screening of Chinese investments in the country — having vetoed at least three Chinese takeovers during that year.

Two years down the line and with a new government in place, Rome is now having another think about its ties with China.

“It is a very controversial issue for the Italian government,” Silvia Menegazzi, professor of international relations and Chinese studies at Luiss University, said over the phone, adding that this is due to one key reason: Taiwan.

China sees Taiwan as a breakaway province, while Taiwan sees itself as separate from China, having ruled itself since splitting from the mainland in 1949 following a protracted civil war. Tensions between the two have risen over the years, and high-level U.S. politicians’ visits to Taiwan have drawn Beijing’s ire.




New Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said via Twitter prior to her election in September — and standing next to a representative from Taiwan — that she stands alongside those who believe in democracy.

If Italy chooses closer ties to Taiwan, that will surely jeopardize its relations with China. At the same time, deepening investment links with Beijing might go against what Meloni promised pre-election.

A delegation of Italian politicians was due to travel to Taiwan in April. But the trip was postponed to an unspecified date, according to media reports.

“I believe they might not decide anything,” Menegazzi said, suggesting the Italian government will continue its Belt and Road participation for now.

Under the agreement the two parties can end the deal after five years, otherwise the partnership gets extended for another five-year term. Italy has until the end of the 2023 to inform China on whether it wants to end the deal.
Back in 2022 and prior to being elected, Meloni said that joining the BRI was a “big mistake.”
“Since becoming PM, she’s chosen to present herself as aligned with the U.S. on the Chinese front. Yet she’s under pressure from her coalition partners, [Lega’s Matteo] Salvini and [Forza Italia’s Silvio] Berlusconi, whose respective constituencies are softer on China being interested in closer economic ties through the Belt and Road initiative,” Alberto Alemanno, professor of EU law at the H.E.C. business school, said via email.
The office for the prime minister was not immediately available for comment when contacted by CNBC Wednesday. Meloni leads a coalition with two other right-wing parties: Lega and Forza Italia.

Future for EU-China relations​

The upcoming decision for Rome comes at a time when the wider European Union is framing a new relationship with China. The bloc is finding it increasingly hard to strike a united front toward Beijing, with some nations favoring economic links and others pushing for a more critical approach.
In 2022, China was the largest source of EU imports and the third largest buyer of EU goods, highlighting the economic importance that Beijing has for Europe. This is particularly relevant when economic growth in the EU is vulnerable to the ongoing war in Ukraine.
This economic argument is also supported by those who think a close relationship with Beijing is needed to accomplish advancements in climate policy.
But for many European governments, China could and should do more to support Ukraine in the wake of Russia’s invasion. China has failed to condemn Russia’s onslaught of its neighbor and in a visit to Moscow in March, China’s leader Xi Jinping referred to his Russian counterpart as a dear friend.
On top of that, Beijing has proposed a 12-point peace plan for the Ukraine war. The plan fails to specify whether Russia needs to leave Ukrainian territory for a deal to be completed. Ukraine has made it clear it will not agree to any peace deal that does not involve regaining full control of its territory.
Furthermore, the United States has added pressure on EU nations to be more critical of China in line with national security concerns. Countries in Europe that are keen on a healthy transatlantic relationship will not have a problem following that path.
 
So, if Italy want to get out BRI blaming that China is not investing large enough amount of money in Italy, so be it, China can't be a Santa Claus that just gives away all the money or gifts to all the parties wanted.
 
The whole BRI is a ruse for China to export things and crush local markets flooding it with Chinese products. Take Pakistan for example, the FTA signed effectively killed a lot of local production with no real increase in exports to China meanwhile flooding their market with Chinese products. With Chinese companies winning contracts for projects in BRI, essentially it's a big scheme for Chinese companies to make money at the expense of foreign governments.
 
Vikramaditya-I said:
The whole BRI is a ruse for China to export things and crush local markets flooding it with Chinese products. Take Pakistan for example, the FTA signed effectively killed a lot of local production with no real increase in exports to China meanwhile flooding their market with Chinese products. With Chinese companies winning contracts for projects in BRI, essentially it's a big scheme for Chinese companies to make money at the expense of foreign governments.
Click to expand...
Lol, what does the Chinese exports to Pakistan really have to do with CPEC, CPEC are building infra and energy projects so far and Chinese exports products are for everyday consumers' usages. Lol, you expect Chinese companies should not be involved in CPEC projects with their needed expertise and capability, just should ask you Indian or Pakistani companies to build the projects instead and we should call the projects IPEC then if your shitty India is ever able to do the job, China should just fund the projects and maybe free too eh ? What is your foolish Indian logic on the subject.
 
Last edited:
Vikramaditya-I said:
The whole BRI is a ruse for China to export things and crush local markets flooding it with Chinese products. Take Pakistan for example, the FTA signed effectively killed a lot of local production with no real increase in exports to China meanwhile flooding their market with Chinese products. With Chinese companies winning contracts for projects in BRI, essentially it's a big scheme for Chinese companies to make money at the expense of foreign governments.
Click to expand...
Stupid arguments. Look at the current BRI partners and examine their trades with China before and after signing on the BRI. US never signed up BRI and saw its imports from China rose every year. Stop talking nonsense.
 
China caught stealing again using belt and road initiative

All the CPEC goons were celebrating yes yes yes Chinese build Pakistan

In Pakistan now a animal can’t even live let alone a human

Sell yourself to Chinese blame yourself

Italy is clever
 
Vikramaditya-I said:
The whole BRI is a ruse for China to export things and crush local markets flooding it with Chinese products. Take Pakistan for example, the FTA signed effectively killed a lot of local production with no real increase in exports to China meanwhile flooding their market with Chinese products. With Chinese companies winning contracts for projects in BRI, essentially it's a big scheme for Chinese companies to make money at the expense of foreign governments.
Click to expand...

BRI is an infrastructure project that initiated by host country, China is just providing loan for it.

The increase of China export to that country is a sign that China products are getting attractive.

In term of building infrastructure, there's no doubt China is very good at it. Most of the infrastructure projects are done by the local construction companies, only the hard part that requires certain technology will be outsourced.

SoulSpokesman said:
@etylo

China should just fund the projects and maybe free too eh ?

That would be a good thing.

Regards
Click to expand...

Yes, that is actually what happened.

Many countries are too poor and unable to pay back, like for example Africa countries.

And many are also asking China for helping to operate the infrastructure project to make it works.

aziqbal said:
China caught stealing again using belt and road initiative

All the CPEC goons were celebrating yes yes yes Chinese build Pakistan

In Pakistan now a animal can’t even live let alone a human

Sell yourself to Chinese blame yourself

Italy is clever
Click to expand...

Yes, that is true that China builds Pakistan, part of Pakistan.

I wonder, what you Pakistani are doing?

In Indonesia, our economy is doing fine.

etylo said:
You Indians are delusional for a reason.
Click to expand...

India is fabricating their data.

Basically, they are delusional.

How can India fix the problem that India itself claim not exist?

Democracy basically fails them greatly.

The system fails to prevent bad things from happening.
 
Last edited:
Menthol said:
BRI is an infrastructure project that initiated by host country, China is just providing loan for it.

The increase of China export to that country is a sign that China products are getting attractive.

In term of building infrastructure, there's no doubt China is very good at it. Most of the infrastructure projects are done by the local construction companies, only the hard part that requires certain technology will be outsourced.
Click to expand...
Yeah, providing loans at cut-throat rate where no other would invest and is known to be a corrupt hellhole. Why would anyone invest money in a place where most of it goes to pockets of some rich politician? The Chinese would, and they themselves are corrupt. I could bring you the links of such stories there is plenty.

No, it simply means export subsidised Chinese products sell at a cheaper rate than local alternatives. That's why it is important to gatekeep Chinese imports to the country by putting anti-dumping duties.

That's not what the countries are alleging, you import people to work for these companies. Like in African countries, and other poor Asian countries, Chinese workers come to the country and create little colonies there, kinda similar to what the British did.
 
Vikramaditya-I said:
Yeah, providing loans at cut-throat rate where no other would invest and is known to be a corrupt hellhole. Why would anyone invest money in a place where most of it goes to pockets of some rich politician? The Chinese would, and they themselves are corrupt. I could bring you the links of such stories there is plenty.

No, it simply means export subsidised Chinese products sell at a cheaper rate than local alternatives. That's why it is important to gatekeep Chinese imports to the country by putting anti-dumping duties.

That's not what the countries are alleging, you import people to work for these companies. Like in African countries, and other poor Asian countries, Chinese workers come to the country and create little colonies there, kinda similar to what the British did.
Click to expand...
Pure delusional Indian BS.
 
etylo said:
So, if Italy want to get out BRI blaming that China is not investing large enough amount of money in Italy, so be it, China can't be a Santa Claus that just gives away all the money or gifts to all the parties wanted.
Click to expand...

Italy is a bankrupt country.

Remeember how people died in Italy during Covid due to lack of medical care.
 
aziqbal said:
China caught stealing again using belt and road initiative

All the CPEC goons were celebrating yes yes yes Chinese build Pakistan

In Pakistan now a animal can’t even live let alone a human

Sell yourself to Chinese blame yourself

Italy is clever
Click to expand...
Yeah, to you China hater, everything China got is stolen from your masters that include you infamous historical robbers Brits, and everything China provides to the world should be free, lol, go get a life !
 

Similar threads

Viet
Italy intends to leave China’s Belt and Road Initiative, defense minister says
Replies
8
Views
167
Vikramaditya-I
V
Hamartia Antidote
SCMP: Italy rethinks its close China ties as US backs stronger break
2
Replies
15
Views
728
Hamartia Antidote
Hamartia Antidote
dBSPL
Italy's Eni signs $8 billion Libya gas deal as PM Meloni visits Tripoli
Replies
2
Views
504
Foinikas
Foinikas
beijingwalker
Czech president: EU, US ‘alone’ cannot face China
Replies
7
Views
588
Yongpeng Sun-Tastaufen
Yongpeng Sun-Tastaufen
Yongpeng Sun-Tastaufen
Giorgia Meloni appointed as Italy's first female prime minister
Replies
0
Views
540
Yongpeng Sun-Tastaufen
Yongpeng Sun-Tastaufen

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom