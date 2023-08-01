Italy intends to leave China’s Belt and Road Initiative, defense minister says

The main problem with China foreign policy is not understanding each country unique problems and situation.



Not all countries are like China and not all people are like Chinese.



You can't just simply build a road and suddenly their GDP is exploding. Because they are different people, have different cultures.



You borrow them money and suddenly their GDP is exploding. It's not going to happen, what will happen instead, aid becomes a trap.



And many times, even if you let them decide what they are going to do with the aid to solve their problems... it's not solving their problems.



There are reasons why poor countries stay poor, if they are destined to be prosperous, it's already happened a long time ago.