World leaders converging on China for Belt and Road forum​

Chinese President Xi to open 3rd Belt and Road Forum in Beijing on Tuesday with about 140 nations in attendance​

Riyaz ul Khaliq |16.10.2023 - Update : 17.10.2023

thumbs_b_c_77824c1b227c75224947e25049ff197c.jpg


Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov meets his Chinese counterpart Vang Yi in Beijing, China on October 16, 2023- Photo: Russian Foreign Ministry

As the world grapples with the ongoing armed conflict between Israel and Palestine, world leaders have been flying to Beijing on Monday to attend the third Belt and Road Forum.

China's President Xi Jinping will address the opening ceremony Tuesday of the first face-to-face forum, held since 2019, which is expected to see participation by presidents, vice presidents, prime ministers, and other representatives from about 140 nations and 30 international organizations worldwide.

More than 4,000 participants are expected to engage in different activities, with Xi to "work with all participants to draw a new blueprint for high-quality Belt and Road cooperation," Chinese state media reported.

Notable attendees include Russian President Vladimir Putin, Indonesian President Joko Widodo, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic, Egyptian Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly, Pakistani Prime Minister Anwaar ul Haq Kakar, and leaders from Sri Lanka, the Republic of Congo, and Nigeria.

Many of them have already reached Beijing.

Ahead of flying to Beijing, Kakar said on X: "Starting off to Beijing to participate in the 3rd Belt and Road Forum, on the official invitation of President Xi Jinping. Looking forward to strengthening ties, engaging in dialogues, forging new partnerships, and promoting regional connectivity for a brighter future."

The two-day event will host six seminars and three high-level forums on connectivity, green development, and digital economy. An entrepreneurs conference is also scheduled on the forum's sidelines.
This year's forum also marks 10 years since Xi unveiled the multi-trillion-dollar transnational Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) in 2013.


The initiative, billed as recreating the ancient Silk Road to boost global trade infrastructure, was put forward by Xi in 2013 to connect China with the markets of Central Asia, Middle East, Europe, and Africa.
In coming years, Beijing has pledged that the BRI will become "more open."

Details shared by Beijing reveal that the cumulative value of imports and exports between China and BRI partner countries reached $19.1 trillion, with an average annual growth rate of 6.4% from 2013 until 2022.

Over the years, China has signed more than 200 BRI cooperation agreements with over 150 countries and 30-plus international organizations across five continents.

 

China’s Footprint Continues to Grow in Latin America​

October 16, 2023 9:03 AM
More than 20 Latin American countries are participating in China’s Belt and Road Initiative, including through trade and building infrastructure projects. VOA’s Elizabeth Lee explains how the region benefits from China’s engagement and why observers say the US should be concerned

China’s Footprint Continues to Grow in Latin America

Commodities, oil, minerals and geopolitical influence all make Latin America strategically important to China, analysts say
China's Belt and Road came at 'right time' for Africa, says AU official

African Union trade and industry chief Muchanga pushes back on debt-trap charges

https%253A%252F%252Fcms-image-bucket-production-ap-northeast-1-a7d2.s3.ap-northeast-1.amazonaws.com%252Fimages%252F5%252F8%252F3%252F6%252F46686385-4-eng-GB%252FCropped-16974367572023-08-22T130148Z_1743703828_RC21T2AUI3MJ_RTRMADP_3_BRICS-SUMMIT.JPG

South African leader Cyril Ramaphosa bestows the Order of South Africa to China's Xi Jinping in Pretoria in August © Reuters

SINAN TAVSAN, Nikkei staff writerOctober 16, 2023 17:29 JST

ISTANBUL -- China's Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) came at the "right time" for boosting Africa's development, a top African Union (AU) official told Nikkei Asia, as he played down concerns that it was a debt trap for poor countries.

Last week, Beijing said it would ramp up the decade-old infrastructure drive to build ports, roads and railways by pushing into the digital realm, as the multibillion-dollar program becomes China's key foreign policy tool for influence in developing nations.

Chinese President Xi Jinping's renewed focus on industrialization, agriculture and talent development was also just what the continent needs, said Albert Muchanga, head of trade and industry for the African Union Commission, the AU's Ethiopia-based secretariat.

"China will continue BRI, at the same time there is a complementary effort to support us in those three areas. ... Both came at the right time," Muchanga said in an interview on the sidelines of last week's Turkey-Africa Business and Economic Forum in Istanbul. "Africa was making massive investments in developing infrastructure, connectivity. telecommunication systems as well as energy facilities [when BRI launched] and that helped quite a lot."

"We need to start the process of adding value on the continent to push industrialization," added the former Zambian diplomat.

https%253A%252F%252Fcms-image-bucket-production-ap-northeast-1-a7d2.s3.ap-northeast-1.amazonaws.com%252Fimages%252F_aliases%252Farticleimage%252F2%252F0%252F7%252F6%252F46686702-3-eng-GB%252FCropped-169743949920231016.Muchanga.jpg


Albert Muchanga, head of trade and industry for the African Union Commission, speaks at the Turkey-Africa Business and Economic Forum on Oct. 13 (Anadolu Agency)
The G7, European Union and U.S. all followed with investment programs, Muchanga said, citing the "very significant" Lobito Corridor.

On the sidelines of last month's G20 meeting in India, which Xi skipped, the U.S. and EU issued a joint statement that threw support behind the trade link connecting the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) and Zambia to regional and global trade markets via Angola's Port of Lobito.

"Huge potential for developing a thread among the three countries and exporting to the rest of the world," Muchanga said of the investment. "There is going to be critical minerals, industrialization, agricultural transformation."

The resource-rich DRC is home to nearly half of the world's cobalt reserves, an essential component for making electric vehicles' lithium-ion batteries, while neighboring Zambia is a major copper producer.

Asked if Western powers were being drawn to Africa in competition with China, Muchanga replied, "Well, they are reacting to it, which is good."

He also questioned growing criticism that the BRI's massive infrastructure loans and an opaque structure have saddled some recipient countries with unsustainable debt.
Some $76.8 billion worth of Chinese overseas loans were renegotiated or written off between 2020 and 2022, according to U.S. research firm Rhodium Group, compared to $17 billion in the preceding three years.

"When you discuss with the scholars from China and other people, I think there's an acknowledgment that if we demonstrate greater transparency, I think some of the allegations that are made may not be well founded," Muchanga said, without elaborating.

AU member nation ministers will gather in November to adopt a critical minerals strategy, the official said, adding that the commission is working on a document for approving its new leaders at a summit scheduled for February.

"We are responding to the issue of green transition by coming up with a critical minerals strategy," he said, "but the message is to come and produce at source to contribute to decarbonization."

China's Belt and Road came at 'right time' for Africa, says AU official

African Union trade and industry chief Muchanga pushes back on debt-trap charges
