Uttar Pradesh: 15 year old girl MURDERED BY HER YOUNGER BROTHER for relationship with a Dalit

UP: 15-year-old girl killed allegedly by brother for relationship with Dalit boy​

The police have arrested four of the girl’s family members, including her 14-year-old brother.​

Scroll Staff
Aug 29, 2023 · 05:16 pmUpdated Aug 29, 2023 · 05:59 pm

UP: 15-year-old girl killed allegedly by brother for relationship with Dalit boy
Image for representation. | AFP
A 15-year-old girl in a village in Uttar Pradesh’s Kaushambi district was killed allegedly by her younger brother due to her relationship with a Dalit boy, The Indian Express reported on Monday.
The police said that the murder took place on August 25. The 14-year-old boy surrendered before the police on the next day.
The minor girl belonged to the Other Backward Classes, the police said. Her family was said to have opposed her relationship with the Dalit boy.
“On Friday night, the boy told the family members that he had seen his sister speaking with the Dalit youth over the phone,” the station house in charge of the local police said. “The family members questioned the girl, she denied having any cellphone with her. The girl’s mother then started to search her clothes and found a cellphone from her.”
The officer added that the family members subsequently tied her hands and started beating her up. She was allegedly hit by an axe and a hammer by her brothers.
The next morning, the minor brother reached the police station and said he had killed his elder sister. “A police team reached the village and found the girl’s body lying in the house,” the officer added, according to The Indian Express.
Three other members of the family – the boy’s father, mother and 19-year-old brother – have also been arrested by the police.
Superintendent of Police Brijesh Kumar Srivastava said that the father and the elder brother have confessed to the crime. “The minor boy will be produced before a Juvenile Justice Board,” he added.

