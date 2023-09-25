What's new

Chota Bheem: SEVEN year old boy RAPES FIVE year old girl

The family of a five-year-old girl has accused a seven-year-old boy of raping her in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur Dehat. The accusation prompted the police to file an FIR, but it has put the police in a dilemma as they cannot arrest the minor boy.

According to the family's complaint, the incident took place on September 16 when the girl was playing near her house. She was then approached by a neighbourhood boy who took her to his house on the pretext of playing.

The family further claimed that when the girl returned, she was unable to sit properly and her clothes were stained with blood. She told her mother that a neighbourhood boy had done something wrong to her, causing her a lot of pain, the family claimed in their complaint.

Subsequently, an FIR was registered based on the complaint of the girl's mother.

Meanwhile, a cop explained that they are seeking legal advice as a child under the age of nine cannot be arrested for any crime.

Further details are awaited.

7-year-old boy accused of raping 5-year-old girl in Kanpur

A seven-year-old boy in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur Dehat was by the family of a five-year-old girl for raping her.
Do you really believe this news.


From a purely biological point of view this is impossible, a 7 year old can not have an erect p*nis nor does he have a mental capacity to understand what s*x is.

Even if a 7 year old was constantly exposed to p*rn (which I don't think is the case here) he would still not be able to understand what is going on in the video.

In his mind the actions in the video would be 2 people rubbing their bodies in weird way.

This is probably just a fake case born out of personal feud, and such fake cases are becoming increasingly common in India and the wider world
 

