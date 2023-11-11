Rajasthan Cop Arrested For Raping 4-Year-Old, Locals Demand Strict Action A massive protest was held outside a police station in Rajasthan's Dausa district after a four-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a cop.

A massive protest was held outside a police station in Rajasthan's Dausa district after a four-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a cop. Villagers, who turned up outside the police station in large numbers, beat up the sub-inspector accused of raping the girl.Sub-inspector Bhupendra Singh, who was on election duty, allegedly lured the girl into his room on Friday afternoon and raped her. The girl is currently admitted in a government hospital. The accused has been arrested and is being investigated, Assistant Superintendent of Police Bajrang Singh said."A case has been registered in Rahuwas police station against an SI identified as Bhupendra based on the complaint by a family living nearby. They have accused him of rape. A medical examination is being done of the minor girl. Necessary action will be taken," Mr Singh said.As the news spread, villagers gathered around the Rahuwas police station in large numbers, shouting slogans against the police. They also beat up Bhupendra Singh before handing him over to the police.BJP MP Kirodi Lal Meena, who went to the spot, said, "There is a huge anger among the people over the incident of rape of a seven-year-old Dalit girl by a policeman in Lalsot. I have reached the spot to get justice for the innocent child."The BJP MP has also announced a compensation of ₹ 50 lakh for the girl's family."I have come here to help the girl. The sub-inspector has been arrested. For me, elections come afterwards, and my first priority will be giving the family justice. It is a shameful incident," Mr Meena said.The Rajasthan government defended its position saying that immediate action had been taken against the alleged accused.