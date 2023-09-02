What's new

Uttar Pradesh: TANTRIK named RAM rapes MINOR GIRL MULTIPLE TIMES, threatens to MURDER her family

UP shocker! Tantrik rapes minor girl multiple times, threatens to kill her family​

The Tantrik started calling the minor frequently to rape her. It all got noticed when the girl became pregnant.
Written By: Raghav Jaitly
Updated On:
24 Aug 2023 18:31:PM


UP shocker! Tantrik rapes minor girl multiple times, threatens to kill her family



New Delhi: A 14-year-old girl was repeatedly raped by a Tantrik (occultist) in a nearby forest on the pretext of curing her illness through his Tantra Sadhna in Uttar Pradesh’s Hamirpur district. And, when the minor objected, the accused threatened to kill her entire family through the super-natural powers vested in him. The man continued to rape her several times.
During the period, when the victim was getting exploited by the accused, she even became pregnant. In an attempt to terminate the pregnancy, the Tantrik gave her medication, which resulted in the worsening of her health.


It was only after this incident, that the victim’s family discovered the entire situation. Upon learning the truth, the family approached the police and lodged a complaint against the accused Tantrik.

How it happened​

The minor was living in the area with her grandmother as her parents were working as labourers in Delhi. Her grandmother took her to a Tantrik, named Ram Sneh, to cure her prolonged illness. The Tantrik attributed her illness to a supernatural obstacle and suggested performing a ritual to ward it off. Subsequently, he called the girl, took her to the forest under the pretext of the ritual, and there, he committed a heinous act.
Also read: Six of a family hospitalised in UP; four missing tantriks under police radar
After this, the Tantrik started calling the minor frequently to rape her. It all got noticed when the girl became pregnant.
Upon the girl’s resistance to his advances, the Tantrik threatened to harm her entire family through his mystical practices. The police have now filed a case against the Tantrik and initiated a search for him.
Also read: Tantrik kills gay woman on instructions of her girlfriend’s mother
“A complaint has been lodged in the matter under the relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). A hunt is on to nab the accused. Further investigations are underway,” a police official said.

 

