Karnataka: VENKATESH STRANGLES his 18 year old DAUGHTER for relationship with a Dalit

Karnataka Honour Killing: Father Kills Daughter Over Relationship With Dalit Youth, Family Members Secretly Buries Body in Kolar
According to the Superintendent of Police, Venkatesh's daughter, Ramya, had fallen in love with a Dalit youth from a neighbouring village called Aaleri.
News Team Latestly| Aug 28, 2023 01:12 PM IST
A+
A-
Representational Image (File Photo)
Kolar, August 28: In a chilling recurrence of honour killing cases in the Kolar district of Karnataka, a shocking incident unfolded where an autorickshaw driver allegedly murdered his 19-year-old daughter due to her relationship with a Dalit youth from a neighbouring village. The tragic event occurred in Thotli village, Kolar taluk, during the early hours of Friday. Disturbingly, the family secretly buried the young girl's body, bypassing the police and local community.
According to the Times of India report, the incident came to light when a police constable associated with the Sugatur outpost discovered the secret burial and promptly reported it to Kolar Superintendent of Police, M Narayana. In response, SP Narayana initiated an immediate investigation through the Kolar Rural police inspector. Upon reaching the girl's residence, the police confronted the accused, Venkatesh Gowda, who reportedly confessed to the crime. Honour Killing in Uttar Pradesh: Man Slits Niece’s Throat With Sickle for Marrying Out of Caste in Sitapur, Surrenders Before Police.
Alongside Venkatesh, his brothers Mohan and Chowde Gowda were arrested in connection with the incident. According to the Superintendent of Police, Venkatesh's daughter, Ramya, had fallen in love with a Dalit youth from a neighbouring village called Aaleri. Despite repeated attempts by her father to convince her to end the relationship, his pleas went unanswered. Ramya was employed at a private factory near her village, while the young man worked as a mechanic for a private firm. UP Honour Killing Video: Man Kills Sister For Having Relationship Against Family’s Wish, Carries Her Chopped Head on Road in Barabanki; Disturbing Clip Surfaces.
The family only recently learned about the relationship, and despite their efforts to intervene, they were unable to dissuade the couple. The young woman's determination to stand by her choice and continue the relationship led to this tragic end. Following the accused's admission, the police unearthed Ramya's body in the presence of a taluk magistrate on Sunday morning, August 27.
A subsequent autopsy was conducted on-site. The Kolar Rural police inspector, Lokesh, has filed a case involving charges such as murder and concealing evidence. This incident comes in the wake of a similar case that occurred on June 27, where a man from Bodagurki village in Bangarpet taluk murdered his 20-year-old daughter for being involved with a Dalit youth from the same village.
