What's new

The 3 terrorist organizations that make up Israel

dBSPL

dBSPL

SENIOR MEMBER
Joined
Mar 2, 2018
Messages
7,623
Reaction score
28
Country
Turkey
Location
Turkey
The 3 terrorist organizations that make up Israel

The Israeli state and army are based on 3 terrorist organizations. They were killing innocent women and children before 1947.

Haganah, Irgun and Lehi-Zionist Terror Organizations.

The Haganah resorted to terrorist acts such as blowing up railroads, bridges and ships used to transport Jews who had entered Palestine illegally. It massacred civilians and evacuated villages.

The Zionist organization, backed by the power of the British, captured Tiberias, Haifa and Safed through massacres.

It was declared the official army by the Provisional Government of Israel. In other words, today's IDF.

20231103_153740.jpg


Some famous members of the Haganah are Ben-Gurion, Izak Rabin, Ariel Sharon.

The massacres committed by the terrorist organization Irgun have never faded from the memory of Palestinians.


They bombed the King David Hotel. On April 9, 1948, together with the Stern Gang, they carried out a massacre in the Palestinian village of Deir Yasin in which 254 innocent Palestinians were brutally murdered.

In the massacre, which did not discriminate between women, children and old people, pregnant women were disemboweled, babies were killed, women were raped, houses were destroyed with dynamite. They forced the Palestinian people to emigrate. Later the Irgun, like the Haganah, became part of the Israel Defense Forces!

20231103_153755.jpg


Pro-German Zionists: STERN
The organization repeatedly attacked airports, railways and strategic facilities in Palestine.
In World War 2, it supported Germany. On November 6, 1944, it assassinated the British envoy to the Middle East, Lord Moyne, in Cairo.

Izak Shamir, one of the leaders of the organization

20231103_153814.jpg


While the terrorist gang was becoming a state, Hagana gave 60 thousand militants, Irgun 5 thousand, and other organizations gave 5 thousand militants and a so-called regular army was established. The Israeli terror regime, which is recognized as a state today, was founded by terrorist militants-organizations and its leaders came from among them.

20231103_153822.jpg


One last piece of information. In 1937, Simon Perez, former President of the Israeli Terrorist Organization, applied for asylum in Palestine.

In his own handwriting he writes: "I swear on my honor and dignity to remain loyal to the Palestinian state".

Honor and dignity!

20231103_153829.jpg



These anecdotes and documents were compiled by my dear friend @Adem_5361 from X.
 

Similar threads

Maula Jatt
Pakistan's Foreign Minister Jilani says Israel committing ‘genocide’ against Palestinians
Replies
2
Views
228
Hephaestus
Hephaestus
P
Israelis use human shields since its inception
Replies
0
Views
134
p100
P
beijingwalker
Israeli FM expresses 'deep disappointment' with China's response to war
Replies
2
Views
180
Menthol
Menthol
beijingwalker
Israel Urges China to Show Solidarity After Beijing Fails to Condemn Hamas Attacks
2 3
Replies
38
Views
1K
etylo
E
M
Israeli state’s lie machine rooted in its violent birth
Replies
11
Views
205
Menthol
Menthol

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom