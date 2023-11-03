The 3 terrorist organizations that make up Israel

The 3 terrorist organizations that make up IsraelThe Israeli state and army are based on 3 terrorist organizations. They were killing innocent women and children before 1947.Haganah, Irgun and Lehi-Zionist Terror Organizations.The Haganah resorted to terrorist acts such as blowing up railroads, bridges and ships used to transport Jews who had entered Palestine illegally. It massacred civilians and evacuated villages.The Zionist organization, backed by the power of the British, captured Tiberias, Haifa and Safed through massacres.It was declared the official army by the Provisional Government of Israel. In other words, today's IDF.Some famous members of the Haganah are Ben-Gurion, Izak Rabin, Ariel Sharon.The massacres committed by the terrorist organization Irgun have never faded from the memory of Palestinians.They bombed the King David Hotel. On April 9, 1948, together with the Stern Gang, they carried out a massacre in the Palestinian village of Deir Yasin in which 254 innocent Palestinians were brutally murdered.In the massacre, which did not discriminate between women, children and old people, pregnant women were disemboweled, babies were killed, women were raped, houses were destroyed with dynamite. They forced the Palestinian people to emigrate. Later the Irgun, like the Haganah, became part of the Israel Defense Forces!Pro-German Zionists: STERNThe organization repeatedly attacked airports, railways and strategic facilities in Palestine.In World War 2, it supported Germany. On November 6, 1944, it assassinated the British envoy to the Middle East, Lord Moyne, in Cairo.Izak Shamir, one of the leaders of the organizationWhile the terrorist gang was becoming a state, Hagana gave 60 thousand militants, Irgun 5 thousand, and other organizations gave 5 thousand militants and a so-called regular army was established. The Israeli terror regime, which is recognized as a state today, was founded by terrorist militants-organizations and its leaders came from among them.One last piece of information. In 1937, Simon Perez, former President of the Israeli Terrorist Organization, applied for asylum in Palestine.In his own handwriting he writes: "I swear on my honor and dignity to remain loyal to the Palestinian state".Honor and dignity!These anecdotes and documents were compiled by my dear friend @Adem_5361 from X.