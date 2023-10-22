Israelis use human shields since its inception

Please move to better subforum if this is not the correct one.





Israel has used human shields its entire existence. Israel started with legal land purchasing that was followed by massive militant invasion using as a cover the legal land purchases; as well as lying to the western powers about the land being vacant of Arabs. The growing Zionist militancy started their land stealing by establishing Temples/Synagogues in Palestinian territory as well as pathways to get there. Muslims do not destroy other people's places of worship, and so the British would remove the Temples thrown up as a cover to steal land. Eventually the Zionist terrorists just started killing Palestinian Muslims and Christians and forcing them all to leave their homes, farms, places of worship, etc. in mass.



All this time when they steal land Zionist invaders would immediately fill the land with children/families as human shields. Palestinians are unable to retake the land so easily because Palestinian Muslims and Christians value human life. Zionists are very lucky that Palestinians value human life and do not indiscriminately kill children, I mean cause collateral damage to human shields, how the Zionists do it.



If you are someone who agrees that it is okay for Israel to have collateral damage then you should not be outraged about the actions of Hamas if innocent Isreali human shield children were killed. I am saying IF because I have yet to see any actual evidence of beheaded babies, burned kids, or raped women.



As for myself, and most other Muslims, I do not agree with any killing of innocents, not even the ones Israel uses as human shields to steal land.



If you don't think it is okay for Isreali human shields to be killed as collateral damage to retake stolen land, please post in this thread condemning the IDF bombing of innocent Palestinians.