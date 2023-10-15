Pakistan's Foreign Minister Jilani says Israel committing ‘genocide’ against Palestinians

FM Jilani says Israel committing ‘genocide’ against Palestinians Caretaker Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani on Sunday said Pakistan has condemned the siege of Gaza as...

Israeli–Palestinian conflict is ‘between oppressors and the oppressed’: Pakistan PM “This is a war between oppressors and the oppressed,” Prime Minister of Pakistan Anwar-ul-Haq Kakar has said.

“Israel is committing a genocide against the people of Palestine and grave situation arising out is the result of seven decades of illegal occupation of the Palestine territories,” Jilani said while addressing a press conference.The caretaker foreign minister said Israel should respect and implement the international laws; the United Nations Security Council and the Organisation of the Islamic Cooperation (OIC) resolutions over the Palestinians’ rights to self-determination for an independent state.He said an emergency and extraordinary meeting of the executive committee of the OIC would be held in Jeddah on October 18 to discuss the ongoing situation in Palestine.“Israel is conducting aerial aggression over Gaza, which has resulted in deaths of scores of women and children,” he said, adding that any attempt to equate Israel, an aggressor, with the Palestinians’ struggle for self-determination was unacceptable.The caretaker minister Jilani further stressed on a separate status of Palestine under the two-state policy as accepted by the international community with an independent state of Palestine having pre-1967 borders with Al-Quds Al-Sharif as its capital.He also categorically maintained that there was no change of Pakistan’s policy with regard to Israel.“ Pakistan will continue pursuing the same policy as adopted in the past and will continue in the future till Palestinians get their rights to self-determination under the UNSC and OIC resolutions,“ Jilani said.To a question regarding the humanitarian aid to sieged Palestinians, he said Pakistan is in touch with the international community and the Muslim countries. “Unfortunately, there is a complete siege of Gaza.”Jilani said Pakistan would highlight the matter during the upcoming OIC executive committee meeting.“Pakistan will consider the coordinated response of the OIC member countries as to how to bring an end to the violence perpetrated by Israel and how to provide immediate humanitarian assistance to Palestinians.“Pakistan is ready to provide humanitarian assistance and has been in touch with the Egyptian authorities,” he added.The interim minister said the OIC committee meeting would make a forceful case for the early resolution of the issue.I hope people are happy now. If Arab countries decide to intervene, we will most likely provide military support too. Although, I prefer Pakistan to sit out of global conflicts for the next 30-40 years. Indonesia is another non-Middle Eastern, majority Muslim country, and their policy in regards to the Palestine conflict is the same as ours“Israel is a cruel and oppressive regime, while Palestine is an oppressed nation,” Kakar said on Tuesday while talking to reporters in Islamabad.“This is a war between oppressors and the oppressed,” he added, commenting on the conflict between Palestinians and Israelis.He said the Zionist regime is in a state of denial. It does not want to resolve its issues with Palestinians.Israel has launched incessant bombing attacks on the Gaza Strip, since October 7 when the resistance group launched a blitz into the occupied territories.More than 900 Palestinians, including 230 women, 260 children and elderly, have been killed and over 4,600 people injured in more than three days of Israeli attacks on Gaza.Israeli regime officials have also ordered a total blockade of Gaza to compensate for heavy losses suffered during the Hamas operation.On Monday, Malaysia’s former Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad censured Western states and their media outlets for their hypocrisy toward the recent Palestinian operation against Israel.Mahathir said the narrative run by certain Western states was far from truth given the “seven decades” of atrocities by Israel against the Palestinians.“Instead of addressing the conflict for what it actually is, they chose to continue with their deceptive narrative that it is an attack on Israel by terrorists,” Mahathir said.“They are outright lies which have been perpetuated unashamedly by Western leaders and their media,” he said.“The truth is actually very simple, the Israelis had been committing war crimes, massacres, genocide and unthinkable atrocities against the Palestinians,” he noted.“These are not one-off acts but rather systematically conducted without respite throughout the seven decades,” Mahathir said.Pakistan’s caretaker Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani said on Sunday that Islamabad was deeply concerned by the escalating hostility in the Middle East and the loss of innocent lives.“We stand in solidarity with Palestinians and call for an immediate end to the violence and oppression by Israeli occupation forces,” Jilani said on X, formerly known as Twitter."A viable and sovereign State of Palestine must be established on the basis of pre-1967 borders and UN resolutions. The international community needs to intervene to bring an end to the conflict, protect civilians, and work towards a lasting peace in the Middle East," he added.Separately, Pakistan’s President Dr. Arif Alvi criticized Israel for suppressing the rights of Palestinians, urging the international community “to play its active role” to ease the tension between Israel and Palestine.