Israeli FM expresses 'deep disappointment' with China's response to war​

Israeli FM expresses 'deep disappointment' with China's response to warBy JERUSALEM POST STAFF
OCTOBER 13, 2023 09:54
The deputy director for Asia and the Pacific at the Foreign Ministry, Ambassador Rafi Harpaz, expressed Israel's "deep disappointment" with China's statements concerning Hamas's assault on southern Israel, in a recent discussion with the Chinese special envoy to the Middle East, Zhai Jun.
Harpaz stressed that the messages from China have "no clear and unambiguous condemnation of the terrible attack and heinous massacre committed by the terrorist organization Hamas against innocent civilians and the abduction of dozens of them to Gaza."
