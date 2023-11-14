Global demonstration in response to the Israel-Palestine conflict

The source mentions demonstrations between October 7th to 24th October
Key numbers, from over 4200 demonstrations, 90% are pro-Palestine, 13% pro-Israel and 2% neutral
We can see that the U.S is vetoing and against a ceasefire
The United States is the country with the most demonstrations
Fact to know: In France, Pro-Israel demonstrations were organized by "CRIF" Israel lobby group, this may apply to other pro-Israel demonstrations in the world
