Global demonstration in response to the Israel-Palestine conflict

The source mentions demonstrations between October 7th to 24th October

Key numbers, from over 4200 demonstrations, 90% are pro-Palestine, 13% pro-Israel and 2% neutral
We can see that the U.S is vetoing and against a ceasefire
The United States is the country with the most demonstrations

Fact to know: In France, Pro-Israel demonstrations were organized by "CRIF" Israel lobby group, this may apply to other pro-Israel demonstrations in the world

Infographic: Global Demonstrations in Response to the Israel-Palestine Conflict

The Hamas attack on southern Israel and subsequent Israeli military operations in the Gaza Strip have triggered a wave of protests and rallies around the world. During the first three weeks of the current round of hostilities, ACLED records approximately 4,200 demonstration events related to the...
