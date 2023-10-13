China says cause of Israel-Hamas conflict is ‘injustice’ against Palestinians​

‘Crux of matter’: Justice not done to Palestinians, says China ​

Riyaz ul Khaliq |13.10.2023 - Update : 13.10.2023China believes “non-deliverance of justice” to Palestinians was the “crux of the matter” as the ongoing armed conflict with Israel rages on.“The crux of the matter is that justice has not been done to the Palestinian people,” China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi told Celso Luiz Nunes Amorim, chief advisor of Brazil’s presidency.The duo held a phone call on Thursday night to discuss the ongoing armed conflict between Israel and Palestine, which has caused death of over 2,800 people on the two sides. Thousands of others have been injured.“The Palestinian issue is the core of the Middle East issue,” Wang said, stressing resuming “genuine peace talks as soon as possible” to realize the legitimate rights of the Palestinian nation, according to a phone call readout released by Beijing.Wang said China was “deeply saddened by the rising tensions between Palestine and Israel and the huge civilian casualties.At least three Chinese nationals have been killed during the recent conflict which started last week.“China opposes acts that harm civilians and condemns violations of international law,” Wang said, calling on all parties to exercise restraint, de-escalate regional tensions as soon as possible, and prevent further expansion of the conflict.“The top priority is to ensure the safety of civilians and open corridors for aid so as to avoid a serious humanitarian crisis in Gaza,” he said.Wang pressed on a “more authoritative and influential international peace conference” as soon as possible to push the international community to reach “a broader consensus based on the two-state solution and formulate a timetable and road map for it.”“The United Nations has the responsibility and obligation to play its due role on the Palestinian question,” he said, adding China supports the UN Security Council in holding an emergency meeting on the Palestine-Israel conflict.Beijing, Wang added, “clearly calls for practical measures for a cease-fire, an end to violence, protection of civilians, and the formation of a binding international consensus.”The conflict escalated into a humanitarian crisis on Oct. 7, when the Palestinian resistance group Hamas’ armed wing, the Al-Qassam Brigades, launched Operation Al-Aqsa Flood against Israel, a multi-pronged surprise attack that included a barrage of rocket launches and infiltrations into Israel via land, sea and air.Hamas said the operation was in retaliation for the storming of Al-Aqsa Mosque in occupied East Jerusalem and Israeli settlers’ growing violence against Palestinians.The Israeli military in response launched Operation Swords of Iron against Hamas targets within the Gaza Strip.Israel's response has extended to cutting water and electricity supplies to Gaza, further worsening living conditions in an area that has reeled under a crippling siege since 2007.