Pakistani Cab Driver Jumped in NYC

PakFactor said: Some of my law enforcement friends are worried about the same thing you mentioned. As you said, if they applied too much force, they would be charged, resulting in either no employment or jail; they are concerned about what will happen to their families.



When the police are split-minded in action-taking, that's a recipe for disaster for any community. Click to expand...

That Guy said: I have a family member in the NYPD, and they tell me that its one of the most corrupt shithole police departments in all of America.



It's not that they can't do anything about it, or that they're worried about consequences, rather it's that they're a bunch of lazy bastards that have barely solved major crimes in the last 40 years.



They simply don't give a ****. They're only barely better than South Asian police. Click to expand...

Well, you sort of see it a long time coming tho.First the people losing respect for LE, and then LE get charged with selected crimes that's usually 50//50 (Not the one with George Floyd, or the cop who left a roadrage suspect cuffed inside the squad and then park the car in a railway crossing, lucky the person was alive, or those 5 Memphis cops, those are inexcusable).But things like suspect charge at the police and the police gun these people down, if we start to look at stuff like that, that's where the lost of respect come from. A lot of these type of case turn up the cops being right, but we doubt it none-the-less, and the more we do it, the more the court of public opinion started to weight against cops, which make them think twice about their job, and then this happened.Well, there are a lot of OC happening within the NYPD, not all of them are corrupted tho, but mostly was influenced by corrupted individual. Case in point, the Gilgo Murder that just got solved wasn't solved a long time ago simply because one corrupted Chief thinking of involving the FBI will expose his own dealing and send away the FBI help. They lost 13 years in that case.....