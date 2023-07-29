What's new

Pakistani Cab Driver Jumped in NYC

Mirzali Khan

Mirzali Khan

SENIOR MEMBER
Joined
Sep 25, 2020
Messages
4,880
Reaction score
-3
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States

NYC cabbie savagely beaten on street fumes at ‘horrible system’ and Eric Adams: ‘Tell him die with the shame’​

A struggling immigrant cabbie and married dad of two who was savagely beaten by a group of brutes in Midtown told The Post on Friday he’s appalled that two suspects were let go with a slap on the wrist.

Taxi driver Afzal Butt, 60 — who suffered chest, neck and face injuries in the shocking Manhattan caught-on-camera beat-down — blasted New York’s lenient bail-reform laws as a “horrible system” after a pair of his alleged assailants were issued a desk-appearance ticket and allowed to walk free.

“If they’re not going to put them behind bars, this is a horrible system,” fumed the cabbie, who emigrated to the US from Pakistan and has been driving a taxi since 2004. “I am hopeless and helpless with this system.”

Butt said the city is going to hell in a handbasket regarding crime.

“Send the mayor the video and tell him die with the shame,” the cabbie said.

Butt, who has two adult children and lives with his wife in Upper Manhattan, said he got into an argument with a group of five people on Sixth Avenue and West 34th Street on July 19.

Butt had been pulling over to clean up food that an unrelated crew of scooter drivers tossed into his car when the group accused him of nearly hitting them, he said.

“They were walking by and saying that I was going to run over them,” he said. “I was just trying to clean my car.

“Then this lady and this boy started breaking my side window. She broke it. They started assaulting me,” he said, adding that three more people joined in.

“They were all hitting me and kicking me, everywhere on my body, my face,” Butt said.

Disturbing video footage shows three women and two men punching the cabbie and hitting him with a shoe as he falls to the ground.

Butt is then seen cowering next to his car and covering his face as a woman continues to kick him.

“My eye socket was swollen. I was dizzy and lightheaded,” the victim said.

“There’s so much pain in my neck. I still can’t move my neck. My arms, my knees, my hips. My chest felt like I was getting pressure on my chest. So much pain.”

Butt was taken to a hospital, and two suspects — 35-year-old Howard Colley and 51-year-old Natalie Morgan — were arrested, according to police.

On Friday, police released photos of the three suspects who remain at large: an approximately 5-foot-5 heavy-built woman with her hair in a bun; a 5-foot-8 woman with long, braided hair; and a 5-foot-10 man with an athletic build.

Police charged Colley with misdemeanor assault, and Morgan landed a rap of criminal mischief, according to police sources.

Both were issued desk-appearance tickets by cops and let go because the charges were misdemeanors and the suspects had zero or no serious criminal history, sources said.

Even if the suspects were put through the court system, they wouldn’t have gotten bail because nearly all misdemeanors are not eligible for bail, sources said. Even with recent revisions, the suspects wouldn’t have been given bail because they have no serious criminal past, sources said.

“If you’re angry, be angry at the criminal justice reforms — no criminal history and a misdemeanor, you have to issue [desk appearance tickets],” a police source said.

Butt was outraged.

“Everyone is disrespecting yellow-cab drivers,” Butt said.

“This is a job that there is no day when I’m driving that nobody curses at me,” he said. “The scooter guys … one of them stop next to me and hit my car. … I tried to avoid. I pulled a little bit up to let them. But again they came next to me — I rolled down my window to ask them, ‘What happen, why you hitting my car?’ They threw all their food inside my car.

“Everything was littered. Gravy on my shirt, in my eyes. It took me almost three hours to clean the car inside,” Butt said.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1684802415847944192

nypost.com

NYC cabbie savagely beaten on street fumes at ‘horrible system’ and Eric Adams: ‘Tell him die with the shame’

Cabbie Afzal Butt, 60, called New York’s lenient bail-reform laws a “horrible system” Friday — after two of his alleged assailants were issued a desk-appearance ticket and allowed to walk free.…
nypost.com nypost.com

@Maula Jatt @PakSarZameen47 @Menace2Society @Pakstallion @Vapnope @Areesh @DESERT FIGHTER @Desert Fox 1 @N.Siddiqui @Norwegian @TNT @Imad.Khan @Dalit @ziaulislam @EternalMortal @lastofthepatriots @WarKa DaNG @Warking @Talwar e Pakistan @WinterFangs @kingQamaR @Menace2Society @Indus Pakistan @Ghazwa-e-Hind @Norwegian @PakFactor @akramishaqkhan @Zornix @pakpride00090 @Abid123 @Goritoes @SecularNationalist @PakistaniandProud @PAKISTANFOREVER @Dual Wielder @Great Janjua @ahaider97 @PakFactor @Sayfullah @SaadH @villageidiot @Olympus81@Mobius 1 @General Dong @Genghis khan1@alphapak @RealNapster @Kharral @Mobius 1@Goenitz @Muhammad Saftain Anjum @AA_ @Mobius 1 @Great Janjua @The Accountant @PakSword @villageidiot @Kharral @SaadH @Goenitz @PakFactor @Tamerlane @ARMalik @Khan_21 @Yousafzai_M @NaqsheYaar @NooriNuth @SaadH @Kharral @AA_ @SaadH @Tamerlane @villageidiot @waz @PakSword @Mugen @Tamerlane @PakAlp @HerbertPervert @Path-Finder @Tamerlane @Drexluddin Khan Spiveyzai @AlKardai @waz @Areesh @hatehs @Path-Finder @HerbertPervert @Dr. Strangelove @Sayfullah @Clutch @Bleek @mangochutney
 
Mirzali Khan said:

NYC cabbie savagely beaten on street fumes at ‘horrible system’ and Eric Adams: ‘Tell him die with the shame’​

A struggling immigrant cabbie and married dad of two who was savagely beaten by a group of brutes in Midtown told The Post on Friday he’s appalled that two suspects were let go with a slap on the wrist.

Taxi driver Afzal Butt, 60 — who suffered chest, neck and face injuries in the shocking Manhattan caught-on-camera beat-down — blasted New York’s lenient bail-reform laws as a “horrible system” after a pair of his alleged assailants were issued a desk-appearance ticket and allowed to walk free.

“If they’re not going to put them behind bars, this is a horrible system,” fumed the cabbie, who emigrated to the US from Pakistan and has been driving a taxi since 2004. “I am hopeless and helpless with this system.”

Butt said the city is going to hell in a handbasket regarding crime.

“Send the mayor the video and tell him die with the shame,” the cabbie said.

Butt, who has two adult children and lives with his wife in Upper Manhattan, said he got into an argument with a group of five people on Sixth Avenue and West 34th Street on July 19.

Butt had been pulling over to clean up food that an unrelated crew of scooter drivers tossed into his car when the group accused him of nearly hitting them, he said.

“They were walking by and saying that I was going to run over them,” he said. “I was just trying to clean my car.

“Then this lady and this boy started breaking my side window. She broke it. They started assaulting me,” he said, adding that three more people joined in.

“They were all hitting me and kicking me, everywhere on my body, my face,” Butt said.

Disturbing video footage shows three women and two men punching the cabbie and hitting him with a shoe as he falls to the ground.

Butt is then seen cowering next to his car and covering his face as a woman continues to kick him.

“My eye socket was swollen. I was dizzy and lightheaded,” the victim said.

“There’s so much pain in my neck. I still can’t move my neck. My arms, my knees, my hips. My chest felt like I was getting pressure on my chest. So much pain.”

Butt was taken to a hospital, and two suspects — 35-year-old Howard Colley and 51-year-old Natalie Morgan — were arrested, according to police.

On Friday, police released photos of the three suspects who remain at large: an approximately 5-foot-5 heavy-built woman with her hair in a bun; a 5-foot-8 woman with long, braided hair; and a 5-foot-10 man with an athletic build.

Police charged Colley with misdemeanor assault, and Morgan landed a rap of criminal mischief, according to police sources.

Both were issued desk-appearance tickets by cops and let go because the charges were misdemeanors and the suspects had zero or no serious criminal history, sources said.

Even if the suspects were put through the court system, they wouldn’t have gotten bail because nearly all misdemeanors are not eligible for bail, sources said. Even with recent revisions, the suspects wouldn’t have been given bail because they have no serious criminal past, sources said.

“If you’re angry, be angry at the criminal justice reforms — no criminal history and a misdemeanor, you have to issue [desk appearance tickets],” a police source said.

Butt was outraged.

“Everyone is disrespecting yellow-cab drivers,” Butt said.

“This is a job that there is no day when I’m driving that nobody curses at me,” he said. “The scooter guys … one of them stop next to me and hit my car. … I tried to avoid. I pulled a little bit up to let them. But again they came next to me — I rolled down my window to ask them, ‘What happen, why you hitting my car?’ They threw all their food inside my car.

“Everything was littered. Gravy on my shirt, in my eyes. It took me almost three hours to clean the car inside,” Butt said.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1684802415847944192

nypost.com

NYC cabbie savagely beaten on street fumes at ‘horrible system’ and Eric Adams: ‘Tell him die with the shame’

Cabbie Afzal Butt, 60, called New York’s lenient bail-reform laws a “horrible system” Friday — after two of his alleged assailants were issued a desk-appearance ticket and allowed to walk free.…
nypost.com nypost.com

@Maula Jatt @PakSarZameen47 @Menace2Society @Pakstallion @Vapnope @Areesh @DESERT FIGHTER @Desert Fox 1 @N.Siddiqui @Norwegian @TNT @Imad.Khan @Dalit @ziaulislam @EternalMortal @lastofthepatriots @WarKa DaNG @Warking @Talwar e Pakistan @WinterFangs @kingQamaR @Menace2Society @Indus Pakistan @Ghazwa-e-Hind @Norwegian @PakFactor @akramishaqkhan @Zornix @pakpride00090 @Abid123 @Goritoes @SecularNationalist @PakistaniandProud @PAKISTANFOREVER @Dual Wielder @Great Janjua @ahaider97 @PakFactor @Sayfullah @SaadH @villageidiot @Olympus81@Mobius 1 @General Dong @Genghis khan1@alphapak @RealNapster @Kharral @Mobius 1@Goenitz @Muhammad Saftain Anjum @AA_ @Mobius 1 @Great Janjua @The Accountant @PakSword @villageidiot @Kharral @SaadH @Goenitz @PakFactor @Tamerlane @ARMalik @Khan_21 @Yousafzai_M @NaqsheYaar @NooriNuth @SaadH @Kharral @AA_ @SaadH @Tamerlane @villageidiot @waz @PakSword @Mugen @Tamerlane @PakAlp @HerbertPervert @Path-Finder @Tamerlane @Drexluddin Khan Spiveyzai @AlKardai @waz @Areesh @hatehs @Path-Finder @HerbertPervert @Dr. Strangelove @Sayfullah @Clutch @Bleek @mangochutney
Click to expand...

Same in Chicago, since our governor passed a similar bill, crime has shot up 160% per some reports.

nahtanbob said:
Hope the cab driver recovers
Click to expand...

Cabbies & Others will need to start carrying firearms for self-defense. These crimes are going to keep increasing, as dealing with the insurance industry it's shaken things up, whereas carriers are pulling out of specific markets due to negro behavior.

Mirzali Khan said:
This is what BLM wanted in the end.
Click to expand...

SecularNationalist said:
Usual nigger behaviour over there.
Click to expand...

BLM was the trigger before the police shot these negro's and kept them in line, but now it's like a herd of hyenas is on the loose.
 
SecularNationalist said:
Usual nigger behaviour over there.
Click to expand...

Well there are decent educated black people and there are people worthy of the "N" word name.

The two are separate.

In the US - law enforcement is too lenient because of this woke movement which has swung too far to the left in both coasts.

The attackers should have been dealt with far more harshly.

I suspect most of them are on the public dole and feel that US society "owes" them reparations for past wrongs.

They will stay uneducated, sit at home in the ghetto on the sofa watching TV munching on snacks, and you and I should pay them to have more babies out of wedlock. The cycle of poverty will continue.

This is how democrats fish for votes - I am turning more Libertarian by the day.....
 
Last edited:
PakFactor said:
Same in Chicago, since our governor passed a similar bill, crime has shot up 160% per some reports.



Cabbies & Others will need to start carrying firearms for self-defense. These crimes are going to keep increasing, as dealing with the insurance industry it's shaken things up, whereas carriers are pulling out of specific markets due to negro behavior.





BLM was the trigger before the police shot these negro's and kept them in line, but now it's like a herd of hyenas is on the loose.
Click to expand...
NY Cop lost quite a lot of power over the last couple of year, I know a lot of NYC Cop walks off the job, some found other department to work with, some just retired and never worked LE again.

Problem is the liberal attitude with crime, the revolving door policy, criminal used to scare of cops, now it's the other way around, cop on the beat would think if he/she will get into trouble by arresting them, had I applied too much force? Will I be charge, this is what wrong with Law Enforcement in these liberal city, and now they becoming free for all.
 
jhungary said:
NY Cop lost quite a lot of power over the last couple of year, I know a lot of NYC Cop walks off the job, some found other department to work with, some just retired and never worked LE again.

Problem is the liberal attitude with crime, the revolving door policy, criminal used to scare of cops, now it's the other way around, cop on the beat would think if he/she will get into trouble by arresting them, had I applied too much force? Will I be charge, this is what wrong with Law Enforcement in these liberal city, and now they becoming free for all.
Click to expand...

Some of my law enforcement friends are worried about the same thing you mentioned. As you said, if they applied too much force, they would be charged, resulting in either no employment or jail; they are concerned about what will happen to their families.

When the police are split-minded in action-taking, that's a recipe for disaster for any community.
 
The comments in this thread so far are vile and disappointing.

You all don't know the first thing about humanity. You all claim discrimination, yet are so quick to dish it out yourselves.

Absolutely pathetic.

Don't even realize that you're all falling for the white man's games.

The comments in this thread so far are vile and disappointing.

You all don't know the first thing about humanity. You all claim discrimination, yet are so quick to dish it out yourselves.

Absolutely pathetic.

Don't even realize that you're all falling for the white man's games.

PakFactor said:
Some of my law enforcement friends are worried about the same thing you mentioned. As you said, if they applied too much force, they would be charged, resulting in either no employment or jail; they are concerned about what will happen to their families.

When the police are split-minded in action-taking, that's a recipe for disaster for any community.
Click to expand...
I have a family member in the NYPD, and they tell me that its one of the most corrupt shithole police departments in all of America.

It's not that they can't do anything about it, or that they're worried about consequences, rather it's that they're a bunch of lazy bastards that have barely solved major crimes in the last 40 years.

They simply don't give a ****. They're only barely better than South Asian police.
 
PakFactor said:
Some of my law enforcement friends are worried about the same thing you mentioned. As you said, if they applied too much force, they would be charged, resulting in either no employment or jail; they are concerned about what will happen to their families.

When the police are split-minded in action-taking, that's a recipe for disaster for any community.
Click to expand...
Well, you sort of see it a long time coming tho.

First the people losing respect for LE, and then LE get charged with selected crimes that's usually 50//50 (Not the one with George Floyd, or the cop who left a roadrage suspect cuffed inside the squad and then park the car in a railway crossing, lucky the person was alive, or those 5 Memphis cops, those are inexcusable).

But things like suspect charge at the police and the police gun these people down, if we start to look at stuff like that, that's where the lost of respect come from. A lot of these type of case turn up the cops being right, but we doubt it none-the-less, and the more we do it, the more the court of public opinion started to weight against cops, which make them think twice about their job, and then this happened.

That Guy said:
I have a family member in the NYPD, and they tell me that its one of the most corrupt shithole police departments in all of America.

It's not that they can't do anything about it, or that they're worried about consequences, rather it's that they're a bunch of lazy bastards that have barely solved major crimes in the last 40 years.

They simply don't give a ****. They're only barely better than South Asian police.
Click to expand...
Well, there are a lot of OC happening within the NYPD, not all of them are corrupted tho, but mostly was influenced by corrupted individual. Case in point, the Gilgo Murder that just got solved wasn't solved a long time ago simply because one corrupted Chief thinking of involving the FBI will expose his own dealing and send away the FBI help. They lost 13 years in that case.....
 
That Guy said:
The comments in this thread so far are vile and disappointing.

You all don't know the first thing about humanity. You all claim discrimination, yet are so quick to dish it out yourselves.

Absolutely pathetic.

Don't even realize that you're all falling for the white man's games.

The comments in this thread so far are vile and disappointing.

You all don't know the first thing about humanity. You all claim discrimination, yet are so quick to dish it out yourselves.

Absolutely pathetic.

Don't even realize that you're all falling for the white man's games.


I have a family member in the NYPD, and they tell me that its one of the most corrupt shithole police departments in all of America.

It's not that they can't do anything about it, or that they're worried about consequences, rather it's that they're a bunch of lazy bastards that have barely solved major crimes in the last 40 years.

They simply don't give a ****. They're only barely better than South Asian police.
Click to expand...

New York, I agree, is the worst, but I also know it's run like Pakistani police. You are bound to get the job if you have family or friends. NYPD has been accused of being a legacy appointing agency. Its fire department is right up there as well.
 

Similar threads

Mirzali Khan
INDIAN guy with NAZI FLAG tries to ram truck through WHITE HOUSE
2 3 4 5 6
Replies
82
Views
3K
DoTell
DoTell
Mirzali Khan
Canadian teacher tells Muslim kids who skip LGBTQ Pride events, "You aren't Canadian" and "You don't belong here".
18 19 20 21 22 23
Replies
340
Views
10K
PradoTLC
PradoTLC
Mirzali Khan
VICE NEWS GOING BANKRUPT
2 3 4
Replies
45
Views
2K
Genghis khan1
Genghis khan1
Mirzali Khan
A sense of betrayal’: liberal dismay as Muslim-led US city bans Pride flags
2 3
Replies
35
Views
1K
Goritoes
Goritoes
Mirzali Khan
Boy racer in BMW who killed pregnant Hollyoaks actress Frankie Jules-Hough locked up over horror motorway smash
3 4 5 6 7 8
Replies
105
Views
1K
Azadkashmir
Azadkashmir

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom