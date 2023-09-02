Pakistan Horror: Hindu Woman Patient Drugged, Raped By Muslim Doctors In Sindh Hospital The woman who was ailing from kidney disease was raped by doctors at the hospital. The victim has been identified as Seema.

The woman who was ailing from kidney disease was raped by doctors at the hospital. The victim has been identified as SeemaAs per reports, the incident occurred at the kidney ward of Indus Hospital in Tando Muhammad Khan City of Sindh province. The woman who was ailing from kidney disease was raped by doctors at the hospital. The victim has been identified as Seema. Seema has been transferred to a hospital in Hyderabad after her condition started to deteriorate after she was raped by the doctors at Indus Hospital in Sindh.The video of the woman narrating the ordeal is going viral on social media. The woman who was earlier admitted to the Indus Hospital in Tando Muhammad Khan City of Sindh province due to kidney disease was transferred to another hospital in Hyderabad. The woman was allegedly drugged and then raped by the doctors at the hospital in Sindh. She was transferred to another hospital in Hyderabad in a very critical condition. Parents of the victim woman staged a protest after the incident came to light. The parents of the victim staged the protest to highlight the lack of safety measures at the hospitals for minorities and also to bring to the notice of the government the alleged sexual assault against their daughter.Seema's parents registered a complaint in connection with the case. This prompted the authorities to jump into action. However, the accused doctors and staff managed to escape from the hospital on registration of the complaint. As per reports, the doctors and the staff are still on the run and police assured the complainants that they will be nabbed soon.