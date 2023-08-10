Rajasthan: Indian girl gets raped by tantrik named LAXMAN, gives birth at hospital, and is then gangraped again at hospital by staff

Minor Raped By Tantrik, Gets Gang-Raped Again In Rajasthan Hospital | Nation Jaipur, Aug 9 (IANS) A 15-year-old girl, who was raped by a 'tantrik' (occult practitioner) on the pretext of healing her, was allegedly gang-raped by the

Jaipur, Aug 9 (IANS) A 15-year-old girl, who was raped by a ‘tantrik’ (occult practitioner) on the pretext of healing her, was allegedly gang-raped by the hospital staff in which she was admitted in Rajasthan’s Salumber district.The girl was raped allegedly by occult practitioner Laxman Mongia, parking staff and compounder Rohit and Harish of the District Hospital Complex in Salumber.On June 6, the victim’s father admitted her to the district hospital during which it came to the fore that she is pregnant. As she was unmarried, doctor attending on her informed the police.On July 6, the victim’s maternal grandparents had filed a complaint against the accused. About 20 days after the case was registered, the police arrested all the three accused.The minor has delivered a healthy baby girl.The minor’s father told the police that did not pursue the matter further due to the fear of defamation.A three-member team of the State BJP unit, which was formed to investigate into the issue, went to the hospital and met the victim and her family members on Tuesday night.The team members also spoke to District collector and SP to know about the incident.