What's new

Rajasthan: Indian girl gets raped by tantrik named LAXMAN, gives birth at hospital, and is then gangraped again at hospital by staff

hatehs

hatehs

FULL MEMBER
Joined
Mar 10, 2023
Messages
884
Reaction score
-2
Country
Pakistan
Location
Canada
Jaipur, Aug 9 (IANS) A 15-year-old girl, who was raped by a ‘tantrik’ (occult practitioner) on the pretext of healing her, was allegedly gang-raped by the hospital staff in which she was admitted in Rajasthan’s Salumber district.

The girl was raped allegedly by occult practitioner Laxman Mongia, parking staff and compounder Rohit and Harish of the District Hospital Complex in Salumber.

On June 6, the victim’s father admitted her to the district hospital during which it came to the fore that she is pregnant. As she was unmarried, doctor attending on her informed the police.

On July 6, the victim’s maternal grandparents had filed a complaint against the accused. About 20 days after the case was registered, the police arrested all the three accused.

The minor has delivered a healthy baby girl.

The minor’s father told the police that did not pursue the matter further due to the fear of defamation.

A three-member team of the State BJP unit, which was formed to investigate into the issue, went to the hospital and met the victim and her family members on Tuesday night.

The team members also spoke to District collector and SP to know about the incident.

ommcomnews.com

Minor Raped By Tantrik, Gets Gang-Raped Again In Rajasthan Hospital | Nation

Jaipur, Aug 9 (IANS) A 15-year-old girl, who was raped by a 'tantrik' (occult practitioner) on the pretext of healing her, was allegedly gang-raped by the
ommcomnews.com ommcomnews.com
 
just another day in bharat gau matta. Raping is a national past time in india and anything goes for example, lizards, goats, donkeys, cows, dogs, humans, tourist.
 

Similar threads

GamoAccu
Rajasthan girl gang-raped, burnt in furnace
2
Replies
17
Views
364
Jazzbot
Jazzbot
Dalit
India: Rajasthan girl gang-raped, burnt in furnace
Replies
3
Views
118
Bilal9
Bilal9
hatehs
  • Locked
Haryana: SADHUS abduct 2 y/o girl and gangrape her
Replies
8
Views
337
CIA Mole
CIA Mole
hatehs
Indian Rape Horror Story: Girl is raped by DHARMENDRA. Goes to friend's house for safety. Is sold to DUBEY by her two FEMALE FRIENDS and raped again!
Replies
1
Views
306
Muji.Iqbal
Muji.Iqbal
Dalit
India: Rape accused in Kanpur swallows lizard to avoid going to jail
Replies
14
Views
190
Goritoes
Goritoes

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom