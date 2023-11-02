Uttar Pradesh: Dalit woman GANG-RAPED and DISMEMBERED, police register incident as ACCIDENT?!

hatehs
UP: Dalit woman's body found with her neck cut and in many pieces, daughter said - she was gang-raped and dismembered
A case of gangrape and murder of a Dalit woman has come to light in Banda. The woman's body was found in several pieces near a mill house. The woman's daughter alleges that an incident of gangrape and murder took place against her mother. Although the police is calling it an accident. At present the police have registered the case on the basis of the complaint.
UP: कटी गर्दन और कई टुकड़ों में मिली दलित महिला की लाश, बेटी बोली- गैंगरेप कर काट डाला
बांदा में एक दलित महिला के साथ गैंगरेप और हत्या का मामला सामने आया है. महिला का शव एक चक्की घर के पास कई टुकड़ों में मिला है. महिला की बेटी का आरोप है कि उसकी मां के साथ गैंगरेप और हत्या की वारदात हुई है. हालांकि पुलिस इसे एक्सिडेंट बता रही है. फिलहाल पुलिस ने तहरीर के आधार पर मामला दर्ज किया है.
