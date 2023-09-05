Husband, stepsons held for drugging, raping woman in Mumbai

GamoAccu
The Mumbai police have arrested a 40-year-old civic employee for allegedly drugging and raping his 32-year-old wife. The police have also arrested the two sons of the accused (victim’s stepsons) for raping their stepmother for over three months. The trio has been sedating the woman and gangraping her. They have also videographed their acts and uploaded them on **** sites. The probe has revealed that since the woman would often fight with her stepsons, their father, in order to avenge this, decided to gangrape her and teach her a lesson.
The woman got married at a young age. She separated from her first husband in 2010 and on her mother’s insistence married the 40-year-old accused person, a BMC employee, in 2015. From her first husband, the victim has a teenager daughter, while from her second husband (the accused), she has two sons aged eight and nine.
The accused husband’s first wife has also separated from him. He has two sons, aged 22 and 20, from his first wife. The two earlier lived elsewhere but after the pandemic, they have been staying with their father and stepmother (the complainant woman).
A police source privy to the investigation told The Indian Express that the complainant woman would often have heated arguments and fights with her two stepsons over petty domestic issues. “The accused husband would not like this and decided to teach her a lesson,” the source said.
According to the police, in the third week of June, he laced her cold drink with sedatives and then raped her. He then also shot the video of his act. He did so a number of times. Later, he also made his sons rape her, taking turns when she was not in complete consciousness. “The three also made videos of their acts. The accused persons also fed her pills to boost her sex drive and gangraped her,” a police officer said.
When the survivor woman started experiencing pain and developing health issues she realised that she was being gangraped by her husband and stepsons. But when she resisted them, the accused husband threatened to similarly gangrape her teenage daughter and also threatened to kill her two sons. He also beat her brutally. The woman was scarred and traumatised and did not tell anyone about it, another source said.
The three accused sexually assaulted the woman between June and August. They also uploaded the recorded sex videos on a **** site. The video went viral, and a distant relative of the woman saw it. The relative informed the victim woman’s sister, who then told her parents. With the help of the family and relative, the woman filed a police complaint against her husband and two stepsons on Friday at 1 am.
The police recorded the woman’s detailed statement and also sent her for a medical examination at the public hospital.
The local police acted swiftly and arrested the accused husband from the city. Later, his two sons were arrested from the Sion area. “The trio were planning to escape to their hometown when we arrested them,” said a police officer.
The police have found nearly 700 pornographic clips on the accused husband’s phone. The police have seized the mobile phones of the accused and sent them for forensic examination.
The police are helping the woman by counselling her through a specialist.
Husband, stepsons held for drugging, raping woman in Mumbai
The three accused sexually assaulted the woman between June and August. They also uploaded the recorded sex videos on a **** site.
indianexpress.com