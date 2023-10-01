Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Woman Stripped, Assaulted, Forced for Unnatural Sex in Pilibhit, Husband Among Six Booked | 📰 LatestLY The victim's husband, his parents, and three brothers were charged under IPC sections 354 (criminal force to a woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 307 (attempt to kill), 377 (unnatural sex), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), and the appropriate sections of the dowry prohibition act. 📰...

Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Woman Stripped, Assaulted, Forced for Unnatural Sex in Pilibhit, Husband Among Six BookedThe victim's husband, his parents, and three brothers were charged under IPC sections 354 (criminal force to a woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 307 (attempt to kill), 377 (unnatural sex), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), and the appropriate sections of the dowry prohibition act.News Team Latestly| Oct 01, 2023 09:16 AM ISTA+A-Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Woman Stripped, Assaulted, Forced for Unnatural Sex in Pilibhit, Husband Among Six BookedRepresentational Image (File Photo)Lucknow, October 1: Six members of a family, including a 37-year-old woman's husband, were arrested for reportedly brutally assaulting her after stripping her naked. The victim, a resident of a town area inside the Sungarhi police station boundaries in Pilibhit district, was exposed to harassment by her husband's brothers and unnatural sex by her husband because she could not satisfy their dowry demand of Rs 5 lakh and a new car. She said her spouse would physically restrain her, ripping her clothes and pressing her hands beneath the bed.She had been married to the accused from Bisalpur since April 2014, and when she was unable to conceive, medical testing revealed that she was physically well, but her spouse had physical concerns. As a result, her husband's siblings reportedly molested her on a regular basis. Her spouse reportedly beat her with a sword on September 21, causing significant injuries. Bihar Horror: Mahadalit Woman Stripped, Assaulted and Urinated Upon in Patna’s Outskirts; Accused Absconding.The victim's husband, his parents, and three brothers were charged under IPC sections 354 (criminal force to a woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 307 (attempt to kill), 377 (unnatural sex), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), and the appropriate sections of the dowry prohibition act, SHO Ashutosh Raghuvanshi was cited stating by TOI.In the previous month, a father-son duo allegedly stripped, violently attacked, and forced a Dalit woman to drink urine in Bihar's Patna after she refused their requests for more money despite having returned a debt. The woman suffered major head injuries and was taken to the hospital in critical condition, where she is still being treated. Uttar Pradesh Horror: Disturbing Video of Woman Stripped Pleading With Men for Her Clothes Goes Viral, Meerut Police Arrest Three Accused.According to the police, the accused, Pramod Singh, his son Anshu, and four other acquaintances went to the Dalit woman's residence at 10 pm on Saturday night and forcibly brought her to their home. She was mercilessly beaten, stripped nude, and viciously thrashed with sticks. Pramod Singh then reportedly told his son to urinate in the woman's mouth.