What's new

Uttar Pradesh: RAMKUMAR Beheads Wife Alleging INCESTUOUS AFFAIR with SON

hatehs

hatehs

FULL MEMBER
Joined
Mar 10, 2023
Messages
1,379
Reaction score
-2
Country
Pakistan
Location
Canada

Husband, Stepsons, Nephew Held For Beheading Woman Over Illicit Affair In UP's Banda​



The vehicle and axe used in crime have been recovered by the police, the SP said (Representative Image)

The vehicle and axe used in crime have been recovered by the police, the SP said (Representative Image)

During interrogation, Ramkumar, the husband, his sons Suraj Prakash and Brijesh, and nephew Udaibhan, confessed to have hatched the plan for the woman's murder, the SP said​


A headless body of a woman was found here in Chamraha village with four of her fingers missing, police said on Friday.

The woman, aged about 30-35 years, was only partially clothed and head was found at some distance from her body, Superintendent of Police Ankur Agarwal said.
She was identified as Maya Devi, wife of Ramkumar Ahirwar, a resident of Pahra village of Chhatarpur district in Madhya Pradesh.
After a prima facie investigation, police made the family members suspect.
During interrogation, Ramkumar, the husband, his sons Suraj Prakash and Brijesh, and nephew Udaibhan, confessed to have hatched the plan for the woman’s murder, the SP said.
According to Ramkumar’s testimony, Maya Devi was his second wife, and had an illicit relationship with one of his sons and wanted to start a similar thing with the other son, Agarwal said.

www.news18.com

Husband, Stepsons, Nephew Held For Beheading Woman Over Illicit Affair In UP's Banda - News18

During interrogation, Ramkumar, the husband, his sons Suraj Prakash and Brijesh, and nephew Udaibhan, confessed to have hatched the plan for the woman's murder, the SP said
www.news18.com www.news18.com
 

Similar threads

hatehs
HORRIFIC - SATISH from Andhra Pradesh rapes and impregnates BOTH of his daughters with the SUPPORT of his wife
Replies
8
Views
221
mangochutney
M
S
LAHORE: Man seeking marriage with daughter-in-law kills grandson in Lahore
2 3
Replies
33
Views
1K
Hero786
H
terry5
UP Couple Kills Daughter, 21, After Finding Pregnancy Test Kits With Her
Replies
1
Views
630
Riz
Riz
S
20-year-old Hindu man Deepak Tyagi beheaded in Meerut allegedly over relationship with a Muslim girl, 6 arrested so far
2
Replies
19
Views
1K
hussain0216
hussain0216
J
Pakistan's Senior journalist Ayaz Amir son killed his Wife !!!
Replies
1
Views
896
Jango
Jango

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom