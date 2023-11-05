HINDUTVA HOME-INVASION HORROR: SUMIT SHARMA forces his way into apartment home to RAPE 19-year old,

Delivery agent gropes customer at G Noida flat​

| Sunday | 29th October, 2023

NOIDA: A 25-year-old man delivering groceries from an online store allegedly forced his way inside a flat at a housing society in Greater Noida West when the customer - a 19-year-old woman - opened the door to collect the order and sexually assaulted her.He fled after the woman freed herself from his clasp, ran to the balcony and shouted for help. It was around 5am and some morning walkers and guards heard her.They searched the compound for the delivery agent but did not find him.The delivery man, Sumit Sharma, is a resident of Achheja village in Greater Noida. He has been with the online store for a year.Agent fled from condo in the dark Police suspected the man hid in an isolated spot in the darkness and slipped out once the guards called off their search and residents who had rushed to the womans help had returned to their flats. The flat where the woman is staying is owned by her sisters fiance, who had gone to his hometown with his family to attend the funeral of a relative. He had requested her to stay in the flat for a few days and look after his two dogs. She was alone in the apartment on Friday morning. "At 5.09am, she ordered eggs, bread and milk from an online grocery store. The accused arrived with the items after a few minutes and forced his way into the flat when she opened the door. He groped her. When she tried to fight him off, the accused thrashed her as well," said Anil Rajput, SHO of Bisrakh police station.The woman was taken to a nearby hospital, where she was given first-aid."The womans family has lodged a complaint. We have registered an FIR against the delivery agent under sections 376 (rape), 511 (attempting to commit offences punishable with imprisonment for life or other imprisonment) and 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) of the Indian Penal Code. Ten teams have been formed to arrest him. CCTV footage from the society and nearby areas are being scanned as well," the station house officer said. The incident, and the fact that Sharma managed to slip out despite the gates being guarded, also brings under scrutiny security protocols adopted by large condominiums in NCR on entry and exit of visitors and also for deliveries of orders placed at odd hours. Some societies, for instance, have a guard escorting anyone who wants to visit a flat very late in the night or very early in the morning. A spokesperson for the e-commerce company for which Sharma was delivering declined to comment.