PAF & the ramifications of Rafale's sale to India

1--What is PAF's priority [ Land defence,Sea denial, deep attacks with heavy bombs or smart ammunitions ] ?





2--Can jf-17 completely meet those demands/doctrine even after aesa/ifr probe/composites/strengthened structure/tweaked engine?





3--If not what are the options and possible numbers? Is the cost of buying/ training/maintenance/spare parts/ years to build strategy/ availability rate worth the hassle?





4--S300 copies vs introduction of another 4.5 gen fighter





5--Should we wait another decade for j31 or should we buy another 4.5 gen fighter and develop tactics in the meanwhile





6--To Indian posters, what would you suggest PAF do OTHER than bolstering economy and admitting that India is a super power





7--Is the replacement of 190 old fighters with a BVR capable light fighter sufficient keeping in view Pakistan's economy?





8--J10 and JF-17 may have similar capability but they DONT have SAME capability. Are the J-10 an ideal replacement for the mirage squadrons?





9--Is there any chance of getting reliable subsystems for jft from the French?



10--Other than numbers, what capability rafale brings to IAF, which they wont exploit in the su30 including its naval role



11-- Importance of loiter time in war



12--Are destroyers, submarines, helicopters, s300 derivatives and cruise missiles the answer?