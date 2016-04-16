PAF & the ramifications of Rafale's sale to India

Manticore
With the ongoing rafale acquisation by India, a lot of threads on the ramifications are bound to open in the paf section.
Discussion should revolve around these points--- useless posts will be deleted, posters thread banned
1--What is PAF's priority [ Land defence,Sea denial, deep attacks with heavy bombs or smart ammunitions ] ?
2--Can jf-17 completely meet those demands/doctrine even after aesa/ifr probe/composites/strengthened structure/tweaked engine?
3--If not what are the options and possible numbers? Is the cost of buying/ training/maintenance/spare parts/ years to build strategy/ availability rate worth the hassle?
4--S300 copies vs introduction of another 4.5 gen fighter
5--Should we wait another decade for j31 or should we buy some 4.5 gen fighter instead and develop tactics in the meanwhile
6--To Indian posters, what would you suggest PAF do OTHER than bolstering economy and admitting that India is a super power
7--Is the replacement of 190 old fighters with a BVR capable light fighter sufficient keeping in view Pakistan's economy?
8--J10 and JF-17 may have similar capability but they DON'T have SAME capability. Are the J-10 an ideal replacement for the mirage squadrons?
9--Is there any chance of getting reliable subsystems for jft from the French?
10--Other than numbers, what capability rafale brings to IAF, which they wont exploit in the su30 including its naval role
11-- Importance of loiter time in war
12--Are destroyers, submarines, helicopters, s300 derivatives and cruise missiles the answer?
13--Importance of joint ventures for subsystems avionics / ammunitions with countries other than China
