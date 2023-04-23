What's new

The Balance of Air power in Sub-continent considering latest inductions of Platforms / capabilities by PAF

CSAW

CSAW

FULL MEMBER
Joined
Mar 9, 2022
Messages
907
Reaction score
1
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
THE BALANCE OF AIR POWER IN SUB-CONTINENT:

Air Power has become the Premium force & face of modern combat. Attaining Air Superiority , destroying Air Defenses, Conducting Air to Ground Sorties and Providing Air Cover forms the basis of modern combat winning Strategies.

JF17.jpg


Indian Media ANI quotes IAF Chief Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari:

"Operations like Balakot have also demonstrated that given the political will, aerospace power can be effectively used in a no-war, no-peace scenario, under a nuclear overhang without escalating into a full-blown conflict. This is very important, given the nature of our adversaries. The response options available to the leadership have suddenly increased and increasingly, air power has become an option of choice due to inherent flexibility and unmatched precision strike capability."

In Limited conflicts under the umbrella of Nuclear hangover , The utilization of Airpower, EW Assets , BVR Missiles & Striking strategic targets by PGMs, REKs appears more possible than ever.

Pakistan Airforce has inducted Platforms & capabilities recently such as :

-Omni Role J-10Cs
-PL-15 / PL-15E Long shot capability
-JF-17C with stand off capability such as Taimor & Ra'ad Modified
-Akinci HALE UAV with SATCOM, AESA & SOM Cruise Missiles
-TB-2 UAV
-Ground based EW Assets
-Local AESA Radar facility

FuU8miuaAAY70ij


DA-20 EW Falcon.jpg


J10CP 3.jpg

Jef 0.jpg

PL15E 2.jpg


www.key.aero

Forecasting Thunder: An overview of the JF-17 Block III

While the JF-17 has come of age in the combat theatre, it has yet to record any major successes in the export market. We explore the development of the light fighter and how the new Block III standard could help expand the aircraft’s customer base in the coming years
www.key.aero www.key.aero

eurasiantimes.com

Pakistan's 'Most Capable' Chinese-Origin J-10C Fighter Jet Gets Mirage-V-Like 'Green-Blue' Camouflage Scheme

Pakistan's Chinese-origin J-10C fighter jets have been photographed in a camouflage/paint scheme similar to its French-made Mirage V jets.
eurasiantimes.com eurasiantimes.com

-----------------------------------------------------------------

Indian Airforce learned some hard lessons Post Balakot and went upon its modernization efforts such as

-Su-30 MKI upgrades
-Induction of Rafale 4.5 Gen jets with Meteor BVR
-Plans to induct Rafale-M as Naval Carrier fighter
-Tejas MK-1 addition
-BVRs such as ASTRA-1
- Air Launched versions of Hypersonic ER BrahMos

In addition both sides have plucked the Air defense gaps ; Pakistan installing HQ-9 Air defense Systems while Indians putting S-400 into layered defense system.

su-30.jpg


FuAKzEhaMAIgFQq

FtvV16bWcAEDLAA

Fro22xZagAADefQ

FowN6wfWcAAmthz



Pakistan's constraints due to end user restrictions on Use of F-16s in aggressive roles or Lack of spares are now a thing of Past. Where as Indians now have rectified the Radio communication Jamming issues or Low range BVR capability.

Pakistan’s response to the Balakot strikes suggests that it would rely on its potent conventional options, which have been rehearsed in several military exercises, when retaliating to such cross-border strikes in the future. Pakistan’s current conventional deterrence strategy rests on "A New war-fighting concept" developed based on recent inductions, Use of Force Multipliers / UAVs and ingredients from Past success based on use of AEW&C & EW capabilities.

The 5.0th Generation NGFA induction from both sides seem distant , hence battle lines are almost drawn clearly for now.

The next Aerial conflict will provide the theater for arch rivals to test out the new Platforms & capabilities and to determine whether the balance of Airpower in the region has changed.

Discussion open.
Thanks
organiser.org

No Chance To Enemy: IAF has strengthened itself in last eight years

The current global security environment is becoming most unpredictable and volatile due to rapid technological advancement and the current geostrategic
organiser.org organiser.org
www.defencexp.com

Biggest Threat From Pakistan Air Force -DefenceXP

PAF tried to attack military installation in the broad light just the day after the Balakot strike i.e 27 Feb 2019 ...
www.defencexp.com www.defencexp.com
www.india.com

India Successfully Test-fires BrahMos Missile From Sukhoi-30MKI Fighter Jet

The airforce version of BrahMos missile, developed jointly by India and Russia, is considered to be the fastest in the world. It has a strike range of range of 290 km and can carry conventional warhead up to 300 kg.
www.india.com www.india.com
 
Last edited:
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1644287765209845760

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1649433037275533312

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1649764245834465282


eurasiantimes.com

India’s ‘Astra Mk2’ BVR Missile Breaks Cover; IAF’s New Promo Video Shows Su-30 MKI Fighter Firing The Indigenous Weapon

In the video released by Indian Air Force (IAF), an Astra Mk-II air-to-air missile (BVR-AAM) is launched from a Su-30 MKI fighter jet.
eurasiantimes.com eurasiantimes.com

ssbcrackexams.com

Importance Of Modern Electronic Warfare Suite For Fighter Jets

EW aims to protect friendly access to the electromagnetic spectrum while denying the adversary the benefit of having unlimited access. When American bombers
ssbcrackexams.com ssbcrackexams.com

www.airforce-technology.com

BEL to supply Electronic Warfare suite for IAF fighter jets

Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) has secured a contract to supply Advanced Electronic Warfare (EW) suite for IAF fighter aircraft.
www.airforce-technology.com www.airforce-technology.com

SS.jpg
 
Last edited:
CSAW said:
On Pakistan side

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1649217900568522753

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1649962299594260480
Click to expand...
The JF-17 gets underestimated when compared to the Su-30MKI (and basically all other modern Indian fighter other then the Rafale), but these upgrades allow it to nearly operate in a similar manner to the latest Gripens (I now think each JF-17 should have a built in IRST on the nose and use the chin station to carry a dedicated jammer or targeting pod depending on the mission). An IRST coupled with a variant of the PL-15E with and infrared seeker could be very useful in dealing with these large RCS/Large IR signature aircrafts, or even the lower signatures of the Rafale from closer ranges.
Working with China to put in the best IRST system would pay off.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1618518040764887042
1682301164715.jpeg


Hopefully improvements in sortie generation, road basing, rapid software upgrades especially in EW, as well as IR and RCS signatures and other well known aspects of the Gripen will allow the JF-17 (as well as the J-10 for that matter) to be well suited for the PAF’s doctrine.

Studying how the Gripen is seen as well suited for Ukraine to resist the Russian Air Force and its flankers in the current Ukraine war should also give some other useful insights.

www.youtube.com

Which NATO Fighter is Best for Ukraine?

Dr. Justin Bronk returns to the channel for a livestream discussion about which NATO fighter best suits the wartime needs of Ukraine against the Russians.Rea...
www.youtube.com www.youtube.com
 
Last edited:
Photo-6016.jpg



eurasiantimes.com

Chengdu J-10 Fighter: How Borrowed Tech From Russia & Israel Revolutionized China's Combat Aviation Sector

China put out a montage of the Chengdu J-10 Vigorous Drago to mark the 25 years of service of China’s revolutionary indigenous fighter jet
eurasiantimes.com eurasiantimes.com

----------------------------------------------------------------
---------------------------------------------------------------

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1578581705509642240

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1583085956592115717


https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1628032339682160646
 
FuturePAF said:
The JF-17 gets underestimated when compared to the Su-30MKI (and basically all other modern Indian fighter other then the Rafale), but these upgrades allow it to nearly operate in a similar manner to the latest Gripens (I now think each JF-17 should have a built in IRST on the nose and use the chin station to carry a dedicated jammer or targeting pod depending on the mission). An IRST coupled with a variant of the PL-15E with and infrared seeker could be very useful in dealing with these large RCS/Large IR signature aircrafts, or even the lower signatures of the Rafale from closer ranges.
Working with China to put in the best IRST system would pay off.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1618518040764887042
View attachment 925967

Hopefully improvements in sortie generation, road basing, rapid software upgrades especially in EW, as well as IR and RCS signatures and other well known aspects of the Gripen will allow the JF-17 (as well as the J-10 for that matter) to be well suited for the PAF’s doctrine.

Studying how the Gripen is seen as well suited for Ukraine to resist the Russian Air Force and its flankers in the current Ukraine war should also give some other useful insights.

www.youtube.com

Which NATO Fighter is Best for Ukraine?

Dr. Justin Bronk returns to the channel for a livestream discussion about which NATO fighter best suits the wartime needs of Ukraine against the Russians.Rea...
www.youtube.com www.youtube.com
Click to expand...

While agree to whats been written ; For others IRST is a Long debated subject which would have different opinions by different experts. J-10C comes with IRST.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1273575537605251072

----------------------------------------------------

tab01-irst-img-en.jpg


KF-21 IRST | Search and Track Electro-Optics | Electro-Optics | ISR | Defense | Hanwha Systems

www.hanwhasystems.com www.hanwhasystems.com

----------------------------------------------------------------

eurasiantimes.com

Sniffing Stealth Fighters, Modern Air Forces Are Banking On IRST System To "Track & Whack" Stealth Aircraft

After spending decades and hundreds of billions of dollars on developing stealth aircraft, countries are fast developing counter-stealth technologies such as the Infrared Search and Track (IRST) systems that are proliferating around the globe and are present on most of the advanced fighters...
eurasiantimes.com eurasiantimes.com

---------------------------------------------------------------

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1646849659728535552

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1648879595117051907
 
Last edited:
"The Next BVR Battle in the region would be more fiercely contested then anywhere else in modern Aerial combat history. Instead of Lopsided battles between US F-15s & F-16s vs older watered down MiGs or earlier models of BVR Missiles - The current Theater in Subcontinent could potential boast some of the most current & updated A2A Missiles pitted at ranges not done before. The First detect First shoot capabilities, extensive use of AESA Radars, Coperative Targeting with UAVs, role of AEW&C , No escape Zone or near to it firing vs Maneuvers to negate would be mouth watering."

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1645785237408841729

----------------------------------------------------------

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1626037707683033088

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1631544558382088197

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1443748393637933074

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1585641192515334144
 
Last edited:
FuturePAF said:
The JF-17 gets underestimated when compared to the Su-30MKI (and basically all other modern Indian fighter other then the Rafale), but these upgrades allow it to nearly operate in a similar manner to the latest Gripens (I now think each JF-17 should have a built in IRST on the nose and use the chin station to carry a dedicated jammer or targeting pod depending on the mission). An IRST coupled with a variant of the PL-15E with and infrared seeker could be very useful in dealing with these large RCS/Large IR signature aircrafts, or even the lower signatures of the Rafale from closer ranges.
Working with China to put in the best IRST system would pay off.
Click to expand...

If all those features are true there would be more customers for the JF-17
 
TRG-230 MISSILE ON AKINCI RAIDER HALE UAV SEAD CAPABILITY

The TRG-230 Missile provides accurate and effective fire power against high priority targets within the ranges of 20-70 km. [Upto 100 km max]
TRG-230 Missile can be launched from ROKETSAN Multi-Barrel Rocket Launcher [MBRL] and other platforms with compatible interfaces.

System Specifications​

  • 24/7 All Weather/Terrain Usage Capability
  • Ready to Fire in a Very Short Time
  • Highly Accurate
  • Low Collateral Damage
  • Precision Strike Capability
  • Pod Structure for Transportation, Storage

Potential Targets​

  • Targets Located with High Accuracy
  • Artillery and Air Defence Systems
  • Radar Sites
  • Assembly Areas
  • Logistic Facilities
  • C3 Facilities
  • Other High Priority Targets

Technical Specifications​

Diameter230 mm
Weight215 kg
Range20 - 70 km
GuidanceGPS*+GLONASS** Aided INS***
ControlAerodynamic Control with an Electromechanical Actuation System
Propellant TypeComposite Solid
Warhead TypeHigh Explosive + Steel Ball
Warhead Weight42 kg
Warhead Effective Radius≥ 55 m
Fuze TypePoint Detonating and Proximity
Accuracy [CEP****]≤ 10 m



https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1603942909954383874

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1650409368721014785
 
FuturePAF said:
The JF-17 gets underestimated when compared to the Su-30MKI (and basically all other modern Indian fighter other then the Rafale), but these upgrades allow it to nearly operate in a similar manner to the latest Gripens (I now think each JF-17 should have a built in IRST on the nose and use the chin station to carry a dedicated jammer or targeting pod depending on the mission). An IRST coupled with a variant of the PL-15E with and infrared seeker could be very useful in dealing with these large RCS/Large IR signature aircrafts, or even the lower signatures of the Rafale from closer ranges.
Working with China to put in the best IRST system would pay off.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1618518040764887042
View attachment 925967

Hopefully improvements in sortie generation, road basing, rapid software upgrades especially in EW, as well as IR and RCS signatures and other well known aspects of the Gripen will allow the JF-17 (as well as the J-10 for that matter) to be well suited for the PAF’s doctrine.

Studying how the Gripen is seen as well suited for Ukraine to resist the Russian Air Force and its flankers in the current Ukraine war should also give some other useful insights.

www.youtube.com

Which NATO Fighter is Best for Ukraine?

Dr. Justin Bronk returns to the channel for a livestream discussion about which NATO fighter best suits the wartime needs of Ukraine against the Russians.Rea...
www.youtube.com www.youtube.com
Click to expand...
Cost cutting

thunder needed a better engine(rd93 ma or ws 13) and IRST but apparently were shelves in favour of getting more J10s
 

THE POST-SWIFT RETORT ENVIRONMENT: FOUR YEARS LATER​

QUWA

"In February 2019, the Pakistan Air Force (PAF) and Indian Air Force (IAF) clashed in a brief, two-day and two-event skirmish involving both air-to-air and air-to-surface exchanges. In the midst of all the narratives, claims, and counter-claims, the clash resulted in the definite loss of one IAF MiG-21bis.

However, since the clash, both Pakistan and India both carried out a series of major modernization steps – some a result of plans predating 2019, or in response to it. Hence, the air warfare climate of South Asia is, arguably, one of the most complex and highest-stakes environments in the world.

Background​

On 26 February 2019, the IAF had sent six Mirage 2000Hs armed with Rafael SPICE 2000 stand-off range (SOW) weapons. The IAF’s Mirage 2000Hs were reportedly escorted by Su-30MKIs and further supported by a pair of ERJ-145-based airborne early warning and control (AEW&C) aircraft.

The IAF apparently initiated its attack at stand-off range (i.e., from within Indian airspace) against targets in Balakot in Pakistan. The PAF claims that it sent F-16s and JF-17s to respond to the incoming IAF fighters.

The next day, in the early hours of 27 February, the PAF send its retaliatory package comprising of two JF-17s, four Mirage III/5s, and a large assortment of multirole fighters (F-16 and JF-17) in the escort as well as patrol roles. This force was further supported by the PAF’s Saab 2000-based Erieye AEW&C and Falcon 20-based electronic attack (EA) and electronic countermeasure (ECM) aircraft.

In total, the PAF may have deployed upwards of 18 to 24 fighters, most of which were multi-role, though the remainder (i.e., four Mirage III/5s) were SOW specialists. The PAF dubbed its operation, “Swift Retort.

If the PAF believed it was successful with Swift Retort, then it certainly stood up for it by investing in the exact areas that worked in 2019. For the PAF, the success of Swift Retort rested on the following pillars – i.e., multi-role fighters with long-range air-to-air missiles (LRAAM), electronic support assets, and long-range air-to-surface strike capability through a variety of SOWs.

New Fighters​

Following Swift Retort, the PAF ordered and inducted an entirely new fighter type into its fleet – i.e., the J-10CE alongside the PL-15E LRAAM. In 2020, the then PAF Chief of Air Staff (CAS) said, “…if the acquisition of a new fighter fits into our doctrine then we will try to acquire it.”[1]

It seems that the experience of the operation played a role in seeking the J-10CE. In fact, the PAF seemed to have expedited the induction program as it received the aircraft within a year of inking the contract. In most cases, it would take at least two years to induct a new aircraft from the time of closing a deal.

However, the J-10CE acquisition was likely in lieu of the PAF’s inability to acquire additional F-16s (new-built and used) from the U.S. and third-parties in earlier years. From a technical standpoint, it would have been easier to add F-16s to the fleet and leverage the existing operating infrastructure.

Hence, the J-10CE filled a gap in the procurement roadmap left by the apparent block on new advanced-model F-16s (like the Block-72). In fact, through the J-10CE, the PAF added an active electronically scanned array (AESA) radar paired with a new LRAAM (with a range of at least 145 km), and an actual combination of helmet-mounted display and sight (HMD/S) with high off-boresight air-to-air missile (HOBS AAM). Prior to the J-10CE, only the F-16 had an HMD/S, but it lacked a HOBS AAM like the AIM-9X.

Thus, the J-10CE is a ‘complete’ package, especially from an air-to-air standpoint. However, the PAF seems to be bringing a similar package to the JF-17 via the Block-3. It seems that the JF-17 Block-3 will utilize the same HMD/S as the J-10CE alongside the PL-15E LRAAM and PL-10E HOBS AAM.

Now, unlike the F-16 and JF-17 mix in 2019, the J-10CE and JF-17 Block-3 combination may be much more interoperable thanks to shared platform inputs. Yes, one should expect the J-10CE to have an AESA radar with a higher transmit/receive module (TRM) count than the Block-3. However, because the PAF single-sourced the radars and other avionics inputs, the level of network enablement between the two platforms may be deeper compared to say the JF-17 and F-16.

Moreover, the two fighters would use the same LRAAM and HOBS AAM stocks, so the PAF can generate economies-of-scale and logistics streamlining…

End of Excerpt (738 / 1,793 words)"


quwa.org

The Post-Swift Retort Environment: Four Years Later

In February 2019, the Pakistan Air Force (PAF) and Indian Air Force (IAF) clashed in a brief, two-day and two-event skirmish involving both air-to-air and air-to-surface exchanges. In the midst of all...
quwa.org quwa.org
 
I know the fc31 isn't an aircraft yet but would have loved PAF opting for that or j35 instead not saying J10 isn't a fine aircraft
 

Similar threads

Tipu7
Smaller but Capable: How Pakistan Air Force Deters Indian Air Force
4 5 6 7 8 9
Replies
125
Views
8K
AsianLion
AsianLion
N
Indian Air Force squadron bids adieu to MiG-21 Bison fighter jets in Rajasthan | WATCH
Replies
13
Views
508
Chandragupt Maurya
C
Tipu7
  • Article
MiG-21: The Flying Coffin of the Indian Air Force
Replies
5
Views
685
buntalanlucu
B
beijingwalker
China's fighter jet fleet is growing in size and appears to have made a big jump in capability, new Pentagon report shows
Replies
3
Views
493
mulj
M
Orca
Tormentor Of Pakistan Air Force, IAF Chief Says Will Remember MiG-21 Fighters For Their ‘Raw Power’
2 3 4 5
Replies
64
Views
3K
James David
James David

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom